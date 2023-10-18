Eagles’ Julio Jones Sends Surprising 4-Word Message After Signing

New Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Julio Jones has a strong message upon signing with his new team.

While speaking to reporters for the first time following his signing with Philadelphia, Jones says he’s in Philadelphia “to dominate.”

“I’m here to dominate,” Jones said on Wednesday, October 18. “Don’t get it twisted.”

Julio Jones Has Struggled With Injuries in Recent Seasons

The 34-year-old receiver remained a free agent during the offseason and training camp following a one-season stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although he dealt with nagging injuries during the 2022 season — he appeared in just 10 regular season games — he finished on a strong note, posting seven receptions for 74 receiving yards and one touchdown in the Buccaneers’ playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

During the 2022 season, Jones posted overall numbers of 24 catches for 299 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Jones was once a seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro selection and was named to the NFL’s All-Decade team for the 2010’s. However, Jones hasn’t garnered a Pro Bowl or All-Pro selection since the 2019 season and has missed at least seven games due to injury in each of the last three seasons.

Despite his age and recent injury issues, Jones remains confident that he has plenty left to offer.

“Have left?” Jones responded to reporters when asked how much gas he has left in the tank. “Just keep watching. …Keep watching, and I’ll show you. We’ll revisit this question.”

Julio Jones Could Be Upgrade at No. 3 Spot for Eagles

According to Pro Football Focus, Jones posted a respectable 65.1 offensive grade last season. That grade is far better than the 51.9 offensive grade that both Watkins and Zaccheaus have produced so far this season.

The Eagles are signing Jones with the expectation that he’ll play a viable role as the No. 3 receiver behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Philadelphia has struggled with a lack of production from their secondary receivers, with Quez Watkins and Olamide Zaccheaus combining to post just eight receptions for 95 receiving yards and one touchdown this season.

It’s worth mentioning that Jones was still more productive in the No. 3/No. 4 receiver role in Tampa Bay than Watkins was last season with the Eagles. Jones averaged 2.4 receptions and 29.9 receiving yards per game on 12.5 yards per reception in comparison to Watkins’ 1.9 receptions and 20.8 receiving yards per game on 10.7 yards per reception.

With Watkins being placed on injured reserve prior to the team’s Week 6 game due to a hamstring injury, he’ll now miss a minimum of the next three games.

That means Jones will have every opportunity to win the No. 3 role with Watkins sidelined. As Jeremy Brener of Sports Illustrated’s Fan Nation mentions, the potential emergence of Jones could spell the end of Watkins’ tenure in Philadelphia.

“It remains to be seen whether Jones, who hasn’t played since Week of last season, will be an upgrade over Watkins, but the ceiling is certainly higher,” writes Brener. “If Jones proves himself in the coming weeks, it could spark the end of Watkins’ tenure with the Eagles.”

If Jones posts anywhere close to his level of production during his prime with the Atlanta Falcons, the Eagles may have the best collection of receivers in the NFL.