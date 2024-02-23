Eagles Predicted to Land Projected $65 Million Super Bowl Champ

The Philadelphia Eagles could be an ideal landing spot for one of the best players at his position.

As written by ESPN’s Matt Bowen, the Eagles would be the “best” team fit for Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed. Sneed will be a free agent and Bowen ranks him as the second-best cornerback and 11th-top player in free agency.

“With his scheme-versatile coverage skills, Sneed will generate a ton of interest on the free agent market,” writes Bowen. “Look for Atlanta and Las Vegas to make a play here, too. But I have Sneed landing in Philadelphia to upgrade the position opposite Darius Slay, with Vic Fangio now calling the defense for the Birds. Philly allowed 16 passing touchdowns in the second half of last season, tied for the fourth most in the NFL. The Eagles have to clean up the secondary, and Sneed can make an impact. He has at least two interceptions in each of his four career seasons with the Chiefs.”

Why L’Jarius Sneed is a Top-Rated Cornerback

The 27-year-old Sneed is one of the top young cornerbacks in the NFL. Not only is he considered the anchor of the Chiefs’ defensive backfield, he’s a durable defender known for his playmaking ability. He’s forced eight turnovers over the past two seasons to go along with two fumble recoveries. Furthermore, his forced fumble of Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers at the one-yard line of the AFC Championship Game played a pivotal role in the Chiefs advancing to the Super Bowl.

According to Pro Football Focus, Sneed posted a strong 71.1 defensive grade and 71.9 grade in coverage last season. Among cornerbacks with at least 500 defensive snaps, Sneed ranked 27th in defensive grade and in coverage.

According to Spotrac, Sneed’s projected market value is $16.3 million per year across four seasons for a total of $65.3 million. That would make Sneed the 10th-highest paid cornerback in the NFL.

Why the Eagles Need to Sign L’Jarius Sneed

The Eagles will have a big need at cornerback considering how dreadful the pass defense was last season. Philadelphia ranked second-to-last in yards and passing touchdowns allowed and 30th in points allowed per game.

They were torched by Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their playoff matchup, with James Bradberry allowing five receptions on six targets (one was dropped) for 108 yards on 21.6 yards per reception and one passing touchdown allowed. Bradberry allowed a 56-yard touchdown pass to Trey Palmer, a sixth-round rookie wide receiver who had just 39 catches all season.

According to PFF, Bradberry posted a mediocre 56.6 defensive grade and 54.7 grade in coverage last season.

It’s clear the Eagles need to find a replacement for the 30-year-old Bradberry — who is still under contract — to start opposite of Slay.

By adding Sneed to the equation, Philadelphia would revamp their defensive backfield and have an opportunity at re-gaining the elite form — they led the league in passing yards allowed and ranked eighth in points allowed in 2022 — that helped lead them to the Super Bowl.

Signing Sneed would make him the second-highest earning player on the roster for the 2024 season. But it’s a move Philadelphia might have to make after the way their 2023 season ended with a dud.