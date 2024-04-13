Eagles Predicted to Land 3-INT Cornerback with ‘Outstanding Speed’

Cornerback remains the most glaring weakness on a Philadelphia Eagles defense that’s undergone an offseason overhaul.

General manager Howie Roseman has significantly bolstered the talent along the front seven by signing veteran linebackers Devin White and Zack Baun while investing significant resources in burgeoning pass-rusher Bryce Huff, and adding a veteran presence in the secondary by bringing back safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson after one season with the Detroit Lions.

However, after veteran cornerbacks Darius Slay and James Bradberry faltered down the stretch amid a disastrous final seven weeks of the 2023 season, Roseman and the Eagles’ next move might be to infuse the cornerback room with ascending young talent during the NFL Draft.

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. projects the Eagles will give new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio some help in the first round, selecting cornerback Nate Wiggins.

“Philadelphia’s defense fell apart at the end of last season,” Kiper writes. “And top corners Darius Slay and James Bradberry are in their 30s. It’s time to add an injection of youth in the secondary. Wiggins surrendered just one completion of 20-plus yards in 2023, and he has outstanding speed — he ran 4.28-second 40-yard dash at the combine. The blend of cover skills and physical tools should make him an early contributor.”

The Eagles are essentially locked into Bradberry for the 2024 season, as releasing him post-June 1 would trigger a $4.305 million dead-money charge in 2024 along with $10.81 million in 2025.

However, Wiggins could potentially develop behind the scenes in 2024, or be on hand as an option to replace Bradberry should the veteran struggle as significantly in 2024 as he did in 2023.

Nate Wiggins NFL Draft Scouting Report

At 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, Wiggins developed a reputation as a legitimate ballhawk during his career at Clemson.

Before posting the fastest 40-yard dash time among cornerbacks at the NFL Combine, Wiggins intercepted three passes, returning two of them for touchdowns, while producing 60 total tackles, and breaking up nine passes, across three collegiate seasons.

“He has better physical talent than Devon Witherspoon,” a National NFC told NFL.com, of Wiggins. “But he doesn’t have that same level of dog in him. That’s probably the biggest difference right now. I think Wiggins is the better prospect, though.”

Pro Football Focus points out that when opposing quarterbacks targeted Wiggins, they struggled mightily, producing a meager 44.4 passer rating on those throws. Wiggins produced seven forced incompletions during the 2023 season, according to PFF, while garnering an elite 83.9 coverage grade from the outlet.

What C.J. Uzomah Signing Adds for Eagles

The Eagles added veteran depth to the tight end room, signing C.J. Uzomah to a one-year contract.

Uzomah, 31, has battled through myriad injuries throughout his career, but caught eight passes for 58 yards and one touchdown last season with the New York Jets.

Originally chosen by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, Uzomah has 192 career receptions for 1,881 yards 16 touchdowns.

Dallas Goedert is the Eagles’ clearly established No. 1 tight end. But, Uzomah provides veteran depth to the position group and depending on what additions Philadelphia makes during the upcoming draft could open the season as the No. 2 tight end and see meaningful playing time this upcoming season.