Eagles Considered ‘Potential’ Trade Destination for $54 Million Star

The Philadelphia Eagles could be a potential landing spot for one of the top wide receivers in the NFL.

As suggested by CBS Sports’ Garrett Podell, the Eagles should be one of the top seven potential landing spots for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. While Philadelphia already features two high-quality receivers in former Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Brown along with DeVonta Smith, the Eagles are a “natural” fit for Hopkins as they feature his second-favorite quarterback in Jalen Hurts and arguably the best general manager in the NFL in Howie Roseman.

“The defending NFC Champions are a natural fit for Hopkins, as they have arguably the best general manager in the league in Howie Roseman, his second-favorite quarterback in Jalen Hurts, and a top-five defense,” writes Podell. “Hopkins would be the most overqualified WR3 in the league behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, and the Eagles could provide him everything he’s looking for. Roseman is certainly never afraid at taking big swings if he thinks it can improve the franchise.”

Why DeAndre Hopkins Has Potentially Played Last Down With Cardinals

It’s no secret that the 31-year-old Hopkins may have played his last down with the Cardinals. Arizona is coming off of an extremely disappointing 4-13 season. Furthermore, they’re entering a new era following the firing of former head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim. Replacing the aforementioned two are none other than ex-Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and former Tennessee Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort.

While the 4-13 finish and an overhaul in the regime is bad enough, franchise quarterback Kyler Murray is expected to be sidelined for the first half of the season due to his recovery from an ACL injury suffered towards the end of the 2022 season.

That means the Cardinals — who don’t have a star quarterback backing up Murray — could enter the 2023 season with 37-year-old journeyman quarterback Colt McCoy as its starter. In other words, it’s looking like another rebuilding year.

DeAndre Hopkins Mentions Jalen Hurts as One of Favorite QB’s

Hopkins has been granted permission by Arizona to seek a trade. During a recent appearance on the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast, Hopkins mentioned that Hurts is one of his favorite quarterbacks.

“One of my favorite quarterbacks I’ve been watching since he came in the league is [Buffalo Bills QB] Josh Allen,” Hopkins said. “He reminds me of a new-school Andrew Luck. I love Josh Allen. [Philadelphia Eagles QB] Jalen Hurts, he’s a Houston kid, and he’s a dog.”

While Philadelphia doesn’t necessarily need Hopkins, is there any doubt Roseman would hesitate at the idea of adding arguably the most accomplished wide receiver in the NFL over the past decade? The Eagles are certainly motivated following their narrow Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

During the 2023 NFL Draft alone, Philadelphia emerged as the biggest winners of the weekend, acquiring former Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift via trade and selecting former University of Georgia stars Nolan Smith and Jalen Carter in the first round of the draft.

As the Eagles enter the 2023 season on a redemption tour following their Super Bowl loss, acquiring Hopkins could be the last piece that ultimately cements Philadelphia as the overwhelming favorites to win Super Bowl LVIII.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer detailed back in March that the asking price for Hopkins was a second-round pick along with something else of value.

“The ask is similar to what the Texans got for DeAndre Hopkins—a second-rounder plus something else of value. And at this point, trading for him would be more complicated than it was then,” Breer said.

While Hopkins is arguably the most accomplished active receiver in the NFL, he has a decade of wear-and-tear and has missed 17 games — six games due to a PED suspension — over the past two seasons after missing just two games over his first eight seasons.

If teams were really chomping at the bit to acquire Hopkins for a second-round draft pick, he would have been dealt by now. A more reasonable expectation is perhaps a third-round draft pick along with another pick — or player — of value.

If the Eagles can somehow pull off a trade for Hopkins, they would easily field the best receiving core in the NFL.

We’ll soon find out where Hopkins ultimately plays during the 2023 season.