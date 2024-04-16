Eagles Predicted to Land Former 28-TD ‘Gunslinger’ QB

The Philadelphia Eagles could add one more quarterback to the room.

As projected by CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso in his seven-round 2024 NFL mock draft, Trapasso predicts the Eagles will land South Alabama quarterback Carter Bradley with their final pick of the draft at No. 210 overall in the seventh round.

Bradley is obviously coming from a small school in the South Alabama Jaguars, a member of the Sun Belt conference. However, prior to his two-season stint with South Alabama, he did play for the Toledo Rockets in the MAC Conference during his first four collegiate seasons.

The 6-foot-3, 216-pound frame Bradley has prototypical height and was actually productive starter at South Alabama. After throwing for 28 touchdowns and 3,336 passing yards during the 2022 season, Bradley ranked 16th in passing touchdowns and 20th in passing yards among all college passers.

During his time at Toledo, Bradley actually threw for a MAC-season-high 432 passing yards against Northern Illinois in 2020. Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network describes Bradley as a “gunslinger,” but questions whether or not he’ll be selected in the draft.

Carter Bradley Considered a ‘Gunslinger’ Quarterback

“When he’s able to let loose and command an offense, Bradley has some gunslinger to his game — but can he command a 2024 NFL Draft selection with his tools,” asks Cummings.

Cummings singles out Bradley’s “arm strength” as one of the best traits to his game.

“Compounding Bradley’s appeal as a pocket operator is his arm strength,” writes Cummings. “The South Alabama QB has a great arm and can drive velocity to all levels of the field. He stays on schedule in the short and intermediate ranges, and can heft throws past deep coverage when shot opportunities arise.”

According to Cummings, among Bradley’s strengths is also his pocket presence and “arm elasticity.”

Even if Bradley’s name is not called on draft day, Cummings says the South Alabama passer has “priority free agent appeal.”

“Bradley grades out as a late-round QB prospect with priority free agent appeal if he goes undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft,” writes Cummings. “The South Alabama quarterback might be one of the best options for teams needing a quality backup candidate in the mid-to-late Day 3 range.”

During Bradley’s six years in college, he racked up 61 touchdowns against 27 interceptions for 8,372 passing yards and a 62.9 percent completion rate.

Why Eagles Could Benefit From Drafting Carter Bradley

The Eagles don’t exactly have a need at quarterback as their depth chart is pretty stacked. Not only is Jalen Hurts already entrenched as the starting quarterback, Kenny Pickett was acquired via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a third-round pick and two seventh-round picks this offseason.

Pickett projects as the backup while Philadelphia returns 2023 sixth-round pick Tanner McKee for another year. The Eagles also signed former Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback Will Grier to round out the depth chart.

However, the Eagles could always release Grier before the start of offseason workouts by pivoting to the 24-year-old Bradley as a camp arm instead.

The Eagles may not have a pressing need for a quarterback, but you normally just grab the best prospects late in the draft — regardless of positional need. If Bradley is available for the taking, Philadelphia could always use a pick on him as a project quarterback.