Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Reveals Why He’s Not Carson Wentz

The biggest knock on one-time franchise quarterback Carson Wentz during his time in midnight green was his refusal to take hard coaching. He would often tune out or ignore advice from his bosses, according to reports, which ultimately expedited his departure.

Wentz is under scrutiny for different reasons these days. Everybody has (thankfully) moved on from him while embracing a refreshing breath of fresh air named Jalen Hurts. The $255 million man is a true leader in every sense of the word, something he proved once again earlier this week when describing why he’s so willing to take hard coaching.

“I think it sets the table for the example you set for the team,” Hurts told Rob Maaddi of the AP Pro Football podcast. “Everybody deserves to be coached. And everybody’s going to make mistakes and everybody’s going to have experiences that are valuable, and you can learn from them later on, so it sets a precedent for things to come.

“It sets a precedent of how you respond. It sets a precedent for so many things and ultimately builds the desire and the mentality that you want in a team. I know my role in that. I embrace my role in that and I embrace the work that it takes to do all of those things.”

"I just try and go out there, set the right example and earn the respect of my peers." – Eagles QB Jalen Hurts on leadership. Listen to the full interview on the AP Pro Football Podcast with @RobMaaddi. Download/subscribe: https://t.co/ajcypQoocM pic.twitter.com/EpnLMg3R2O — AP NFL (@AP_NFL) June 27, 2023

Jason Kelce Says QB Still ‘Beating Himself Up’

Jalen Hurts is still “beating himself up” over losing Super Bowl LVII by three points, according to Jason Kelce. The Eagles quarterback accounted for 374 yards (304 passing, 70 rushing) and 4 touchdowns in the game. He was phenomenal, other than one costly fumble.

Even so, Hurts could have easily been named MVP in a losing effort after his three rushing touchdowns set a new Super Bowl record for a quarterback. Don’t blame Hurts.

“When you’re the guy — when you’re Jalen Hurts — I know the way he thinks because we’ve talked about it, he still beats himself up for this play and that play,” Kelce told JAKIB Sports. “I’m like, dude, you had the best performance ever for a quarterback in the history of the Super Bowl. You did just fine.”

Jason Kelce wants Jalen Hurts to hold his head high after Super Bowl performance 🙌 pic.twitter.com/eBkIh6653F — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) June 27, 2023

Meanwhile, Hurts admitted that he has thrown on the tape from Super Bowl LVII and watched it with critical eyes. Hurts needed to see what went wrong and went right in that game, although he didn’t elaborate much on what he saw.

“I watch different cut-ups, watch, go through different things,” Hurts told Rob Maaddi. “When you’re doing the self-evaluation process, of course, you’re going to come across that [tape].”

Nick Sirianni Gushes About Work Ethic, Development

Nick Sirianni has been waving the flag for Jalen Hurts ever since he arrived in 2021. The two are deeply connected as head coach and quarterback and that relationship fuels everything the Eagles are trying to build. Sirianni recently called Hurts the “most coachable person” he’s ever encountered.

“Jalen may be the most coachable person I’ve ever been around in my life,” Sirianni told reporters on June 8. “And he’s just always looking to get better. Now, that’s our job as coaches to make sure we’re feeding him good information. He’s so coachable and he just keeps getting better, and he keeps getting better, and he keeps getting better. And so I do, I see another jump in everything that he’s done.”