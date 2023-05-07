Eagles Could Reunite With Former $88 Million Veteran: Analyst

The Philadelphia Eagles could be an ideal destination for a former notable veteran.

As noted by CBS Sports’ Jordan Dajani, the Eagles make sense as a potential landing spot for quarterback Nick Foles. The 34-year-old veteran was released by the Indianapolis Colts on Friday, May 5, after just one season with the franchise.

Dajani notes that Philadelphia has zero need for Foles considering their depth at quarterback, but Foles’ history with the Eagles could lead to the franchise taking a third look at him.

“How could we not mention the Eagles when Foles is a free agent? Philly has absolutely zero need at the position right now with Jalen Hurts, Marcus Mariota, Tanner McKee and Ian Book on roster, but this is the franchise where Foles has played his best ball, leading the Eagles to their only Super Bowl title,” writes Dajani. “He’s 21-11 as the starter for the Eagles in the regular season, and 8-18 everywhere else.”

Eagles Currently Stacked With Depth at Quarterback

Jalen Hurts is obviously the franchise quarterback in the present and the future after inking a five-year, $255 million contract. Secondly, Marcus Mariota is clearly the backup quarterback after signing a two-year, $18.7 million deal. Mariota’s play style — he’s a dual-threat quarterback — also fits the Eagles’ RPO offense perfectly, something they struggled with when former QB Gardner Minshew started a couple of games last season.

Philadelphia also returns Ian Book for a second consecutive season while Tanner McKee was selected in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

With all of that said, if Foles remains a free agent heading into training camp and one of the Eagles’ quarterbacks suffer an injury, a reunion is on the table.

Why Nick Foles is Beloved by Eagles Fans

While Foles has never been a consistently good quarterback, his peaks are literally at an all-time great level. Foles is best known for his stints with the Eagles, where he was not only named a Pro Bowl quarterback (2013) during his first stint with the franchise, he also won Super Bowl LII and the game’s MVP award for his performance against the New England Patriots. Foles out-dueled Brady in that game when he completed 28-of-43 passes for three touchdowns, one interception along with one receiving touchdown.

During his lone Pro Bowl season in 2013, Foles threw 27 touchdowns versus two interceptions, the second-best touchdown/interception ratio in a single season in NFL history. When factoring in his postseason play — he threw two touchdowns in the Eagles’ playoff game — it’s the best touchdown/interception ratio in a single season in league history. His performance during the 2013 season was also capped off by a seven-touchdown perfect game stat line in a Week 16 win over the Chicago Bears.

Foles also shares the consecutive completions record after completing 25 straight passes in a 2018 regular season game against the Washington Commanders.

Dajani mentions three other teams — Commanders, Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers — who are in much more dire need of adding a veteran quarterback.

The more likely scenario sees one of those teams — or another NFL-needy squad — sign Foles to a deal in the coming weeks. However, if Foles chooses to remain a free agent heading into training camp or the regular season, a potential reunion with Philadelphia is very possible.