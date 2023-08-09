Eagles Urged to Sign ‘Big-Play Potential’ Playmaker at Wide Receiver

The Philadelphia Eagles could be an ideal destination for veteran free agent receiver Sammy Watkins.

As suggested by Bleacher Report’s Jake Rill, a bargain free agent the Eagles “must target” is none other than Watkins. Rill mentions that while Philadelphia does have a wide receiver core full of veterans — A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins and Olamide Zaccheaus — the Eagles could use a more proven playmaker behind Brown and Smith.

“Sammy Watkins might be a good fit for Philadelphia, as his big-play potential may complement the skill sets of Brown and Smith in the offense,” writes Rill. “The 30-year-old Watkins could be in store for a bounce-back year after he had 325 yards and no touchdowns over 12 games in 2022 (nine with the Green Bay Packers and three with the Baltimore Ravens).”

Sammy Watkins Remains ‘Big-Play’ Receiver

The nine-year veteran played a reserve role with the Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens during the 2022 season, posting just 16 receptions for 335 yards and zero touchdowns last season. While those numbers represented career lows across the board, he still showed off his “big-play potential” by averaging 20.9 yards per reception. For perspective, the Miami Dolphins‘ Jaylen Waddle led the NFL with 18.1 yards per reception last season.

Although Watkins’ production has declined drastically in recent seasons despite still serving as a starting receiver — he posted just 37 receptions during the 2020 season and 27 receptions during the 2022 season — he could find a suitable role as a secondary receiver for a contender such as the Eagles. The former first-round draft pick is also a former 1,000-yard receiver, posting a 60-reception, 1,047-yard, nine-touchdown campaign with the Buffalo Bills during the 2015 season.

Why Sammy Watkins Could Make Sense for Eagles

As Rill argues, the Eagles could use a cost-efficient option that could “bolster” their receiving corps.

“The group of wide receivers behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith on Philadelphia’s depth chart isn’t the most star-studded group,” writes Rill. “Early in training camp, Quez Watkins, Olamide Zaccheaus and others are battling for the No. 3 WR spot next to Brown and Smith. It’s no secret that the Eagles could use a more proven playmaker to bolster their receiving corps. But they may not want to spend the cost it may take to bring in a top option.”

Watkins (Quez) turned in a productive 2021 campaign when he posted 43 receptions and 647 receiving yards. However, he regressed in a major way shortly following the acquisition of Brown, posting just 33 receptions for 354 receiving yards during the 2022 season as the No. 3 receiver.

His lack of production in the slot role led to the signing of Zaccheaus, who posted a banner season with 40 catches for 533 receiving yards and three touchdowns last season.

Watkins played for slightly less than $1.9 million with the Packers last season. Considering his age, his lack of production in recent seasons and the fact that he remains a free agent, the Eagles could sign him for roughly the same rate.

Bringing Watkins in could result in a banner season for Jalen Hurts, as Rill mentions.

“In order for quarterback Jalen Hurts to have the best year possible, he needs to have one more solid target to throw to,” writes Rill. “It’s possible Watkins could fill that type of role.”