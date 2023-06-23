Aggressive Eagles Trade Proposal Unloads Playmaker to AFC Foe

The Philadelphia Eagles should consider trading one of their more notable offensive playmakers, according to one writer.

Shamus Clancy of Philly Voice put together a few trades that the Eagles should consider. One of those trades would see Philadelphia unload Quez Watkins and a 2025 seventh-round draft pick to the New England Patriots in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round draft pick.

Why Eagles Could Trade Quez Watkins

Clancy argues that the offseason signing of Olamide Zaccheaus makes Watkins expendable, considering Zaccheaus could fit the mold of a slot receiver better than Watkins.

“The Eagles brought in Olamide Zaccheaus this offseason and he offers a different skillset as a slot receiver compared to Watkins,” writes Clancy. “Zaccheaus is shifty and a threat in the short game while Watkins is a vertical slot guy. I don’t necessarily believe the Eagles need the latter in their offense because of the versatility of DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown where they can do everything, including being deep threats. I’m intrigued about what Zaccheaus could potentially bring to the passing attack.”

Clancy also details why the Patriots could be interested in Zaccheaus, explaining that if they fail in their pursuit of free agent receiver DeAndre Hopkins, they could land a backup plan in Watkins.

“If the Eagles like what they see from Zaccheaus and they want to get off Watkins’ $2.8 million salary, a familiar trade partner with New England could make sense,” writes Clancy. “If the Patriots strike out on DeAndre Hopkins and want to move towards a lesser wide receiver move, Watkins could be on their radar as quarterback Mac Jones tries to save his career.”

How Quez Watkins Compares to Olamide Zaccheaus

Although Watkins has played a prominent role for the Eagles over the past two seasons, Philadelphia signed Zaccheaus to a one-year deal. The former Atlanta Falcons receiver turned in a breakthrough campaign during the 2022 season, posting 40 receptions for 533 yards and three touchdowns. The 5-foot-8 receiver actually led all Falcons receivers in receptions and receiving yards.

By comparison, Watkins — as the clear No. 3 receiver behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith — regressed during the 2022 season in comparison to the 2021 season. Watkins contributed just 33 receptions for 354 yards (10.7 yards per reception) for three touchdowns last year. During the 2021 season — as the No. 2 receiver behind Smith — Watkins caught 43 receptions for 647 receiving yards (15.0 yards per reception).

Not only did Watkins regress from a statistical standpoint, he had notable hiccups during the season, including a costly drop during the Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, as Clancy notes.

“His numbers dropping after being relegated to the fourth option in the passing game after the acquisition of A.J. Brown was a predictable turn of events, but Watkins still didn’t make the most of the limited opportunities he had,” writes Clancy. “There was his costly fumble against Washington and, of course, his Super Bowl drop.”

Despite Watkins’ disappointing 2022 season, head coach Nick Sirianni and the organization has continued to express support for the young receiver during the offseason. Sirianni actually singled out Watkins for his performance during OTAs earlier this month.

“I have no problem singling one guy out that has just done a phenomenal job this offseason is Quez Watkins,” said Sirianni. “I love his attitude.”

There’s little doubt that Watkins certainly has the speed — he ran a 4.35 40-yard-dash time at the NFL Combine in comparison to Zaccheaus’ 4.49 yard time — to emerge as a real offensive weapon. The question is, can he do it consistently and is he a better option than Zaccheaus as the fourth weapon in this offense?

If the Eagles choose to move on from Watkins, it won’t happen until towards the end of the preseason and training camp. This will only happen if Watkins loses the battle for the No. 3 position with Zaccheaus.

If that ends up being the case, there’s little reason for Philadelphia to keep the former sixth-round pick around and they might as well recoup some value for the speedy playmaker.