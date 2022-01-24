Bengals CB Rips Jalen Hurts Out of Nowhere: ‘Big Mad’ Eagles

Eli Apple made a game-saving interception for the Cincinnati Bengals during their 19-16 playoff win on Saturday. One day later, the veteran cornerback was taking shots at an unlikely target on Twitter.

Apple decided, for some odd reason, the time was right to rip Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles. He was upset after a 2018 post from DeVonta Smith made a viral comeback. In it, the then-Alabama receiver clowns Apple by saying: “Every time I see Eli Apple 1 on 1 I shake my head.” Yikes.

Fast forward to 2022 and the slight was still on Apple’s mind. He re-posted it with a nasty message for Smith and his quarterback: “Lmao Jalen hurts his Qb he big mad still shaking his head.” Did Apple think the tweet was a new one? Maybe. Either way, there is no love lost between Apple and Smith. Or Hurts. Let’s play the feud.

Apple wasn’t done, though. He kept his stream of consciousness going on Twitter by ripping the fan bases of two of his prior teams, the New Orleans Saints and New York Giants. He was debating which group he “hated more” before boldly picking Giants fans, then he declared Bengals fans the “most loyal and knowledgeable.” Interesting observations all around for Apple.

Outside the NFCE I can’t stand the Saints fans. Biggest cry babies in the NFL. https://t.co/QbTsKFCtBw — Orlando ✭ (@LakeShowOrlando) January 24, 2022

Meanwhile, the game Smith had initially called Apple out on was a pretty dismal performance. The 10th overall pick in 2016 – generally regarded as a first-round bust by Giants fans – was getting cooked on December 23, 2018, as a member of the Saints. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns in that one, including two scoring strikes to Antonio Brown who had 185 receiving yards.

DeVonta Smith, Quiet and Private

Smith tends to keep to himself on Twitter, mainly posting messages about Alabama football. He was very active during the National Championship Game on January 10, a 33-18 loss for the Crimson Tide. His most recent tweet was a shout-out to women’s basketball standout JaMya Mingo-Young.

CLEAR THE ERRRRAAAAAAAAAAAAA !!!!!!! — DeVonta Smith (@DeVontaSmith_6) December 26, 2021

Smith isn’t a guy who has been known to starts fights, real or perceived. The rookie talked about how he prefers to stay home and play video games. And keep to himself.

“Honestly, I don’t leave my house,” Smith told reporters on September 16. “I don’t like going out. I just keep to myself, sit inside and watch film, play the game and sleep, that’s about all I do.”

Jason Kelce Cheers on Travis in Kansas City

Eagles center Jason Kelce was out and about on Sunday. He was spotted on the sideline at the Chiefs-Bills playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. His brother Travis caught the game-winning touchdown in overtime to hand the Chiefs a 42-36 victory in the AFC Divisional Round.

Kind of cool, #eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce is here on the sideline at Arrowhead pregame supporting his brother Travis — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 23, 2022

Jason was there in Miami on February 2, 2020, when the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers to win the Super Bowl. He actually crashed the post-game interview to give Travis advice on a proper parade speech.

“This man don’t need no advice,” Jason said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “He’s his own man and he’s up here hoisting the Lombardi Trophy because he’s the best in the game. And he’s gonna have the best speech… next to mine!”