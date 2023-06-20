NFC East Rumors: Patriots Predicted to Sign Ex-Cowboys Star

The New England Patriots could be set to land two of the biggest names out there in free agency. For starters, they are picking up steam as the favorites to land five-time Pro Bowler DeAndre Hopkins. Hopkins spent “significant time” with head coach Bill Belichick during a recent visit to New England, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

The Tennessee Titans are the other high-profile team in hot pursuit of Hopkins. The star receiver is seeking a one-year deal worth $15 million, with aims to play for a Super Bowl contender. He would immediately slot in as the No. 1 target for third-year quarterback Mac Jones in New England.

Meanwhile, the Patriots could be looking to upgrade their backfield after the franchise released James Robinson. CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin thinks Ezekiel Elliott would be a great insurance policy behind Rhamondre Stevenson. He predicted Elliott – a two-time NFL rushing champion for the Dallas Cowboys – could ink a one-year contract for $5 million with the Patriots.

Never forget @EzekielElliott's unreal rookie season when he led the league in rushing. Who's gonna sign the 3x Pro Bowler? 👀 pic.twitter.com/hnUIsKsS0u — NFL (@NFL) June 14, 2023

Benjamin wrote: “New England has young Rhamondre Stevenson as a potential offensive focal point, but after cutting the injury-riddled James Robinson before he could even make his Patriots debut, they could use proven insurance. Elliott may be past his full-time days, but as a pass blocker and short-term rotational piece, he’d fit right into a typically crowded Bill Belichick backfield.”

Eagles Had Been Linked to Ezekiel Elliott

The Eagles had been connected strongly to Ezekiel Elliott at the beginning of free agency, but nothing ever materialized. They picked up Rashaad Penny and re-signed Boston Scott before trading for D’Andre Swift. Head coach Nick Sirianni has gone out of his way to hype up the Eagles’ current stable of running backs. He sounded confident and comfortable when talking about the room.

“It’s a good problem to have as a coach. It’s just a really good problem,” Sirianni told reporters on June 8. “We’re really deep at that spot. It’s going to be great battles to who makes this football team, and they’re all going to be able to contribute in some sort of way.”

Sirianni also dumped praise on Elliott when the Cowboys first released him, calling him a “great, great player.” Seeing him in a midnight green jersey seems out of the question, though.

“He’s a heck of a player. He’s a great, great player,” Sirianni said. “I had the opportunity to watch from our sideline four times in the last two years and think he’s a really outstanding player.”

Nick Sirianni Addressed DeAndre Hopkins Rumors

There has been random speculation, mostly unfounded rumor, that the Eagles might make a run at DeAndre Hopkins.

Nick Sirianni on DeAndre Hopkins' rumors: "You never know what's going to happen, but I really like our room and I'm really pleased with that room." #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) June 8, 2023

Throwing him into a three-headed monster, alongside A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, would form the most lethal receiving trio in the NFL. They would be borderline uncoverable, especially with Jalen Hurts dealing dimes to them. It’s a fun idea, but don’t waste no time on it. The Eagles don’t seem interested.

“We have some young guys in the fold that I really like,” Nick Sirianni said. “So, I’m really pleased with that room. You never know what’s going to happen, but I really like our room, and I’m really pleased with that room.”