Fan in Washington Assaults Jalen Hurts After Eagles Win

It’s been a rough weekend for fans of the Washington Commanders. First, they had to watch their stadium get taken over by Philadelphia Eagles fans, although that’s really on them. Then they had to watch their team get taken apart by the Eagles. Now they’re coming under fire for a fan throwing a full can of beer at Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts as he jogged off the field.

The incident came a season after Hurts was nearly hit by fans falling into the exit tunnel when railing collapsed, and the Eagles were taking no chances of a repeat of that potential nightmare.

The Eagles had their chief security officer Dom DiSandro there holding the railing up just in case. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ewuI1HsYYh — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) September 25, 2022

This time, though, it was a projectile heading for Hurts. It appeared to hit him, though the quarterback never broke stride. Pat Gallen of CBS3 in Philadelphia called the fan a “bozo,” in his tweet on the subject.

Jalen Hurts comes off the field to MVP chants. And some bozo hits him with a full beer. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/wAhXkKGkiQ — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) September 25, 2022

Other members of the media went in a bit more aggressively on Washington fans, with Barstool Sports lambasting them as “scumbag,” fans in more ways than one: poor attendance, not finishing a beer by the end of the game, and for the assault with beer can.

Given that Hurts came away unscathed, it’s all fun and games today, but the reality is a full can of beer can do some serious damage if it hits you in the head. However, Twitter detectives appear to have found the culprit, and it appears the initial reactions were wrong.

Beer Throwing Fan Appeared to be Wearing Eagles Green

Two pieces of evidence point to an Eagles fan being the culprit in Beergate. First, this slow-motion video from a different angle shows the fan being in the midst of a group of Eagles fans, and tossing the beer in a more gentle fashion.

Now, let’s be clear here. If someone tosses a beer can at you from about 15 feet away and you don’t see it coming, there’s nothing gentle about it if it hits you in the head. But, the throwing motion here looks more like someone trying to toss a buddy a beer to drink than someone trying to launch it as a projectile to do some damage on purpose.

For the second piece of evidence, there are a pair of photos pulled from freeze frames of the reverse angle.

i’ll probably get mad hate for this tweet, but it actually looks like an eagles fan trying to throw his beer to jalen hurts. not a washington fan throwing a beer at jalen hurts. i can see the confusion on why people would think it would be the opposing teams fans though. pic.twitter.com/Ho7XpJcDAO — Justin (@justinjohn_96) September 26, 2022

This looks like pretty damning evidence that the man in what appears to be a green Phillies hat was trying to share an adult beverage with Hurts in just about the dumbest way possible.

Moments later Hurts would call out Eagles fans at the podium in his press conference.

Eagles Fans Creating New Beer Sharing Tradition?

Perhaps this unfortunate incident was an attempt to make a tradition of sharing a beer with Eagles players as they come off the field. Last year after a win in Atlanta, an Eagles fan gave a beer to Jason Kelce, in a cool moment that went viral.

Jason Kelce celebrated yesterday’s win by enjoying a beer given to him by an Eagles fan after the game. 🍺🦅pic.twitter.com/mA944Qow2t — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) September 13, 2021

Of course, there were a few key differences. First of all, the fan got the attention of Kelce instead of chucking a full can at him first. Second, he handed it to him instead of throwing it. Third, he got to cheers Kelce with his own beer as well.

So perhaps the moral of the story is to drink (and share) your adult beverages responsibly. Nobody wants to see Jalen Hurts on the injury report due to a flying can of beer, nor do Eagles fans want to spend the next 50 years hearing about that time some clown hit their quarterback with a tall boy.

After all, it’s been 54 years and Birds fans are still being dragged for that time some guy threw a snowball at Santa Claus.