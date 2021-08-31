Eagles Cut Leading WR, Roster Set at 53 Players

The 2021 Philadelphia Eagles are set at 53 players following roster cuts on Tuesday. The biggest name to be shown the door was Travis Fulgham, the team’s top wide receiver from last season. Other noteworthy players axed include tight end Richard Rodgers, safety Andrew Adams, running back Jordan Howard.

The Eagles decided to keep J.J. Arcega-Whiteside over Fulgham for the fifth receiver spot. The third-year pass-catcher recorded four receptions for 85 yards in 2020, compared to 38 catches for 539 yards and four touchdowns for Fulgham. The rest of the depth chart reads: DeVonta Smith, Jalen Reagor, Greg Ward, Quez Watkins. Second-year receiver John Hightower was released, as predicted.

Here are all the moves made by the Eagles prior to the 4 p.m. cut-down deadline (via the team’s official website):

• Acquired a 2022 sixth-round pick from the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for G/T Matt Pryor and a 2022 seventh-round pick. • Released S Andrew Adams, T Le’Raven Clark, RB Jordan Howard, DT Hassan Ridgeway, TE Richard Rodgers, and CB Kevon Seymour • Waived S Grayland Arnold, G/T Kayode Awosika, WR Travis Fulgham, WR John Hightower, RB Jason Huntley, CB Michael Jacquet, CB Craig James, DE Matt Leo, G Sua Opeta, WR Andre Patton, C/G Ross Pierschbacher, S Elijah Riley, LB JaCoby Stevens, and DT Raequan Williams • Placed S Blake Countess on the Injured Reserve list • Placed DT T.Y. McGill on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

Also, the Eagles are No. 6 on waiver-wire priority and could be waiting to steal a receiver. They could drop Arcega-Whiteside to create an extra roster spot or throw someone on injured reserve. One name to keep an eye on is Breshad Perriman, the 27-year-old speedster was cut by the Detroit Lions. Or Collin Johnson (6-foot-6, 222 pounds) who was let go by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Eagles Go Heavy at LB, Light at RB

The Eagles kept seven linebackers on the final 53-man roster: Alex Singleton, Eric Wilson, T.J. Edwards, Davion Taylor, Shaun Bradley, Patrick Johnson, Genard Avery. The team was trying to trade linebackers away prior to the deadline but no suitors emerged. Avery is making the switch from edge rusher to linebacker in Jonathan Gannon’s defensive scheme.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia went light at running back and head into the 2021 campaign with just three rushers. Miles Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott all made it through final cuts. Veteran Jordan Howard was a surprise cut. Jason Huntley was the other guy to go.

Tyree Jackson Expected to Hit IR

The Eagles went with four tight ends despite releasing Richard Rodgers. Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert are the two (interchangeable) starters, with Jack Stoll and Tyree Jackson rounding out the depth chart. Jackson, out eight to 10 weeks with a back injury, remains a candidate for injured reserve. Ditto for injured linebacker Davion Taylor.

If those two players hit IR, look for the Eagles to pick up two more players on the waiver wire. Rodgers could be a candidate to return in that scenario. And don’t rule out them trying to sneak Howard back on the practice squad.