Eagles Release First Unofficial Depth Chart

It’s always insightful to take a look at the first depth chart of the summer. While unofficial in nature – compiled by the Philadelphia Eagles’ public relations department – it serves as a good barometer of where things stand. The first one came out on Tuesday ahead of Thursday night’s preseason opener.

The Eagles’ unofficial depth chart offered no real surprises on either the first-team offense or first-team defense. The only mild revelation was converted defensive end Genard Avery was listed as the starting SAM linebacker. Many had assumed T.J. Edwards would be given that role. Alex Singleton (WILL) and Eric Wilson (MIKE) round out the starting linebackers.

Staying on the defensive side, Derek Barnett and Josh Sweat are listed in tandem as the starting defensive ends opposite Brandon Graham. Steven Nelson and Darius Slay are the starting outside cornerbacks, with Avonte Maddox penciled in the slot. The starting safeties are K’Von Wallace and Anthony Harris. Remember, Rodney McLeod still hasn’t hit the practice field as he recovers from season-ending ACL surgery.

#Eagles first depth chart is out. No real surprises on it, other than Genard Avery at SAM LB. K’Von Wallace is a starter with Rodney McLeod out. Interestingly, they have 3 tandem starters: TE (Goedert/Ertz), LT (Mailata/ Dillard), DE (Sweat/Barnett). #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/mdsamjaXkc — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) August 10, 2021

Jalen Reagor, DeVonta Smith Highlight Offensive Starters

Jalen Reagor and DeVonta Smith hold down the two starting outside receiver positions on offense. Greg Ward mans the slot, with Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert listed in tandem at the tight end spot. Yes, Jalen Hurts is listed in his rightful place at QB1.

Don’t read too much into the way the reserves are slotted on the unofficial depth chart. Jordan Howard is the backup running back behind Miles Sanders. Important to note the backups along the offensive line: Sua Opeta (left guard), Nate Herbig (center), Matt Pryor (right guard), Jack Driscoll (right tackle). Andre Dillard and Jordan Mailata are separated by a slash to indicate the competition at left tackle is ongoing.

Nick Sirianni won’t say how long the starters will play Thursday, but sounds like almost everyone will play. Won’t commit to a first-team LT yet for Thursday’s game. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) August 10, 2021

On special teams, Jake Elliott remains the placekicker and Arryn Siposs slides in at punter. Jalen Reagor is the lead punt returner and Quez Watkins takes over at kick returner. Smith is the No. 2 punt returner despite a minor knee sprain keeping him out of camp.

Nick Sirianni Evaluates Hurts’ Performance

Nick Sirianni still won’t name Hurts the starter, but the head coach did lay out what he wants to see out of the second-year quarterback moving forward. There are three preseason games and 32 practice days before Week 1. Hurts has work to do, especially in the accuracy department. Sirianni’s offense is predicated on rhythm passing.

“Just continuing to grow in the offense and being able to throw on rhythm and with some consistency with his rhythm,” Sirianni said when asked about the details he’s focused on with Hurts. “But also, I also understand that some part of his game is to be able to move around and make plays. But, again, a wise man avoids all extremes.

“It can’t be all rhythm, and it can’t be all scramble. So, it’s like, ‘Hey, what’s the happy medium there?’ It’s just, again – because right now he’s back and forth, he’s getting some good throws on rhythm, but just want to make those numbers grow a little bit because we know how valuable of a tool his legs are.”