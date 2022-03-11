‘Something to Watch’: Eagles Clearing Room for Future Hall of Famer?

Get ready for rumor season! The start of NFL free agency is set to begin on March 16 at 4 p.m. but teams can start talking to prospective players on March 14 during the legal tampering period.

Aside from making decisions on 12 in-house free agents, the Philadelphia Eagles are expected to hit the ground running in their quest to surround Jalen Hurts with talent. Receiver is thought to be a top priority, but this is a franchise that values the defensive line more than anything. Expect a new pass rusher to arrive; and maybe an old one gets shown the door.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that teams have been calling the Eagles about Fletcher Cox. The All-Pro defensive tackle was almost moved at last year’s trade deadline. Cox stayed in Philly after both sides mutually agreed to keep the band together. Now those trade talks might be heating up again.

The catch with trying to deal Cox is his albatross of a contract. The 31-year-old restructured his contract last year in a move that freed up $11.14 million in cap space. Unfortunately, that reconfiguration of money would cause the Eagles to eat $25 million if he’s traded this offseason. The team could wait until after June 1 to alleviate some of the dead money, per NFL Media. But waiting would risk the market drying up as teams fill roster holes via free agency in March.

Eagles Looking at Future Hall of Famer

Chandler Jones is the best pass-rushing option in free agency. The two-time All-Pro recorded 10.5 sacks last season and has racked up 107.5 for his career, tied for 38th on the all-time list. The Eagles have shown interest in him, according to Jordan Schultz.

Schultz spoke with an unnamed general manager who dispelled rumors that Jones is washed up. He wrote: “He’s still a great player. People might say 32 and think ‘oh he’s old,’ but that’s a guy who keeps himself in great shape. There’s a no-nonsense factor with him and I think that’s why you’re gonna see him get that 15ish number you said.”

Jones would be an amazing addition for the Eagles with or without Cox in the fold. However, the former Arizona Cardinal won’t come cheap and just turned 32 years old in February. CBS Sports projected an annual salary around $16.75 million for one of the league’s premier pass rushers and a future Hall of Famer.

Howie Roseman Has Communicated with Cox

The non-trade of Cox at last year’s deadline was a move made with full transparency from both the player and front office. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman elaborated on how it went down when he addressed the media on January 19. Both sides walked away feeling good about the future because the communication was solid.

“We have honest communication. Fletch knew what was going on,” Roseman said. “We communicated with him. He’s a guy that was a big part of the success that we had down the stretch. He can continue to take over games and be an incredible player, and we expect more from that going forward.”