Pro Bowl Defensive Starter Finally Addresses Eagles Future

The uncertain future of Fletcher Cox has been an under-the-radar talking point during Super Bowl Week in Glendale, Arizona. While most of the chatter has been about Jason Kelce’s ongoing flirtation with retirement, Cox is the one without a contract on the table.

The six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle out of Mississippi State enjoyed a renaissance of sorts in 2022. Cox finished the regular season with 7 sacks — his highest output since 10.5 in 2018 — while showing true leadership and maturity in his second year running Jonathan Gannon’s defensive system. He and Brandon Graham were the undisputed engine room despite what the snap counts looked like.

Now the Philadelphia Eagles are going to have a tough choice on what to do. Cox is a free agent in 2023 after inking a one-year, $14 million contract last offseason. Remember, he was initially released in a risky cost-saving move before clearing waivers and returning. His future is very much up in the air.

“The world know I’m on a one-year deal,” Cox told reporters earlier this week, “so I’m just here to enjoy it and we’ll see where the bricks fall.”

Fletcher Cox is a boss, and on his way to another Super Bowl. With me here on his formidable defense… (can’t lie, I love Fletch, and this one was special)… pic.twitter.com/p5CMus8pAm — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) January 30, 2023

Cox can’t focus on the future with the Lombardi Trophy within his grasp for the second time in five years. He already has one Super Bowl ring, but he has other fingers in need of bling. The 32-year-old future Eagles Hall of Famer talked about “keeping the main thing the main thing” as he reflected on what it would mean to win two Super Bowls, with two different head coaches, in a five-year timespan.

“It’ll be pretty legendary,” Cox said. “And the main thing for us is keeping the main thing the main thing, obviously that’s really big for us, for me, that was here at this time 5, 6 years ago. It’s important. But right now the main thing is to make sure we’re staying focused on what we need to do and not getting caught up in the moment.”

The Eagles have signed free agent defensive tackle Fletcher Cox to a one-year contract. He's the first 6-time Pro Bowler the Eagles have signed in free agency since James Lofton in 1993. — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) March 19, 2022

Jason Kelce Not Revealing Retirement Plans

Jason Kelce has often joked that when he decides to retire, you’ll know it. The bombastic center will shout it from the mountaintop and the announcement will be loud enough for everyone in the Delaware Valley to hear, maybe a keg of beer will be involved.

Still, the retirement question had to be asked at Super Bowl Media Day and Kelce answered it. Glean what you can from his ambiguous response.

“I don’t know when it’s coming. I know it’s coming,” Kelce said, via Clutch Points. “It’s getting closer and closer each day. I’m just trying to enjoy this moment now and attack that when it gets here.”

Correction. JasonKelce retire.? He’s most important player on #Eagles offensive line. He’s best center #NFL . Can’t imagine where team would be without him. Last couple years he has thought and we’ve wondered will he retire. response may be encouraging. ⁦@SportsRadioWIP pic.twitter.com/UUMuj6yGCa — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) February 4, 2023

Later, Kelce elaborated a bit by saying that winning or losing the Super Bowl wouldn’t impact his final decision.

“I don’t think so,” Kelce said. “From everybody I’ve been told about when it’s time to retire or not, you just know when you know. And it’s just going to be when you don’t want to play football anymore. And I don’t think winning this game is going to determine whether I want to play football or not.”

Javon Hargrave Needs Contract Extension

Javon Hargrave has emerged as arguably the best nose tackle in football. The man affectionately known as The Gravedigger has amassed 18.5 sacks over his first two seasons in a midnight green jersey while proving to be unblockable at times. He is athletic. He is quick. He has all the pass-rushing moves. And he’s two years younger than Fletcher Cox.

If the Eagles are going to shell out big money for a monster defensive tackle, it’ll likely go to Hargrave who just turned 30 years old. Spotrac projects a three-year, $60 million deal for him, or up to $20.1 million per year. Daron Payne of the Washington Commanders has been mentioned as a younger option at defensive tackle, although his price tag would be about the same. Tough choices everywhere.