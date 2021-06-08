Eagles’ Fletcher Cox Fires Back at Damaging ‘Clown’ Report

Everything seemed to be running smoothly in South Philadelphia. The Eagles had an energetic new coaching staff that the players were relishing playing for. The franchise was rebuilding the right way and changing for the better, just like the coffee bean.

Then a semi-damaging report dropped on Monday about the organization reportedly being unhappy with Fletcher Cox. It cited sources saying the All-Pro defensive tackle wasn’t dedicated to staying healthy, that Cox had too much influence on staffing and personnel decisions.

Is it true? Who knows. What we do know is that the six-time Pro Bowler saw it and didn’t like it. He took to Twitter to comment on people playing “stupid games.” The common assumption being that Cox was poking fun at the reporter who called the 30-year-old “not as consistent” as Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams.

Play stupid games win stupid prizes !!!!!!!!!! 🤡 🤡🤡🤡 — fletcher cox (@fcoxx_91) June 7, 2021

Cox has been wearing a midnight green uniform since the Eagles made him the 12th overall pick in 2012. He has racked up 408 total tackles, 54.5 sacks and 130 quarterback hits while playing in 140 out of 144 possible games. His health hasn’t really been an issue in previous years or moving forward.

“I’m always looking forward to competing any time I’m on the field in practice, individually, just doing anything,” Cox told reporters two weeks ago. “Making sure that my body is ready and to gear up for the next season.”

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Fast Friends: Darius Slay and DeVonta Smith

DeVonta Smith mentioned two men prominently when he addressed the media last week. The first one is rather obvious: Jalen Hurts, his college teammate for two years at Alabama. The other one? Well, Smith has been leaning on three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay during spring practices. The two have been trading tips on how to deal with elite receivers. And vice versa.

“Every little thing that he can give me about a [defensive back], and every little thing that I can give him about a receiver, we talk about it,” Smith said. “Ultimately, we’re teammates. We’re trying to make each other better, and drop knowledge on each other.”

"Smith's size? I aint worried. Worked with him a little bit, talked some ball. He knows how to win a 1-on-1 matchup. He knows what he is talking about. He knows what he is doing" – Darius Slay on DeVonta Smith.#Eagles pic.twitter.com/3SJWLs5QIt — Thomas R. Petersen 🦅 (@thomasrp93) May 20, 2021

Slay has changed his number this season, too. He’ll be wearing No. 2 instead of No. 24. That was the number he donned at Itawamba Community College before transferring to Mississippi State. Slay always wanted it but cornerbacks couldn’t wear single digits prior to this year.

Added Slay: “I wanted to stay in it for the longest time but I couldn’t get it at Mississippi State.”

Padded Practices, Training Camp Updates

The NFLPA continues to amend its rules and protocols coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic. The “live periods” during training camp practices were minimal last year and that trend might continue in 2021.

The amount of padded practices hasn’t been decided, per Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, but he anticipated it to be limited. That’s the way he conducted business with the Indianapolis Colts. Former coach Doug Pederson would sometimes bust out the pads as punishment for guys slacking off during the week.

“I’m sure there will be a period here and there where we’re going live to the ground. That’s still to be determined,” Sirianni told reporters. “That hasn’t been my experience in the past, to be honest with you. It’s been limited there. And I do believe in that for different reasons, that we don’t go live to the ground. Here and there we will, but not overly done. That’s as much as I can answer that question right now.”

READ ALSO: