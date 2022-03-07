NFL Rumors: Raiders Offer ‘Hypothetical’ Trade for Eagles All-Pro

Fletcher Cox was shopped around at last year’s trade deadline before both sides decided to keep the status quo. The three-time All-Pro endured one of his worst statistical seasons but came on strong over the final six weeks when he recorded 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Cox’s contract might be a hard one to move considering his $14.95 million cap hit. He restructured his base salary in 2021 and converted it to a signing bonus to free up extra money. While Cox made it clear his preference is to remain with the Philadelphia Eagles, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the team once again pick up the phone.

Bleacher Report’s Jake Rill outlined a few trade scenarios involving three AFC teams. He name-dropped the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders as teams to watch. Remember, the Raiders checked in on Cox at last year’s trade deadline. And Chiefs coach Andy Reid drafted Cox in the first round when he was guiding the Eagles in 2012. The Raiders could offer two 2022 fifth-round picks for Cox, according to Rill.

“Las Vegas has $17.7 million in available cap space, per Over the Cap, so it should be able to make Cox’s salary fit,” Rill wrote. “He would immediately give the Raiders a boost on the defensive front, which is already a solid unit thanks to pass-rushers Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue on the edges.”

Howie Roseman Confirms Team Shopped Cox

The Eagles didn’t deny reports that they tried to deal Cox last season. General manager Howie Roseman wanted to see what the market was for the six-time Pro Bowler. When low-ball offers came flooding across his desk, the decision to keep Cox was an easy one. Roseman explained the situation with full transparency back on January 19.

“I think, first of all, it’s our job to listen to everything and see if there are ways to improve our team,” Roseman told reporters. “Obviously, Fletcher is a great player, and teams where we were at the deadline were making calls. And for us, it’s important.

“Our priorities are always going to be along the line of scrimmage, and obviously having him and [Javon] Hargrave, and you see the growth from Milton [Williams] inside, that’s a huge part of our defense and a huge part of our priorities.”

Eagles Targeting Edge Rusher From Michigan?

The Eagles are expected to make a run at a young pass rusher in April’s draft, perhaps taking one with the 15th overall pick. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. recently had former Michigan star David Ojabo going to Philly at No. 16 and cited the Eagles low sack totals in 2021 as the reason. Their 29 total sacks ranked second-worst in the NFL.

Kiper’s colleague, Dan Graziano, sees Ojabo (6-foot-5, 250 pounds) as a great potential fit for Philly. The converted basketball player needs to bulk up a bit, though. He recorded 11 sacks and five forced fumbles last season while lining up opposite Aidan Hutchinson at Michigan. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.55 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine.

“The thought on Ojabo is that if you get him now, you could have a superstar at a critical position in two or three years,” Graziano wrote. “To me, that sounds a lot like the kind of guy the Philadelphia Eagles like to draft.”