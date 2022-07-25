Eagles QB Gardner Minshew Breaks Internet: ‘What About Football?’

Jalen Hurts might consider himself a “rare breed” but Gardner Minshew is a whole different animal. The backup quarterback gets by on street smarts and determination. He is the “ramblin’, gamblin’ man.”

Minshew put the football world on notice on July 25 when he posted an epic video to Instagram. In it, the Mississippi native details that he’s been living in a “converted inmate transport bus” since February 20. He’s put 146,000 miles on the bus while trekking all over the country, including the long haul from Philadelphia to Bonita Springs, Florida where he’s been training with Anthony Tumbarello of CTP.

Minshew appears to be in the best shape of his life, pushing the limits in the weight room and on the football field. He looks ready to give Jalen Hurts a run for his money at Philadelphia Eagles training camp, while promising that the “best is yet to come” in Year 4 of his NFL journey.

“A few things I’ve learned in this time: if you have a dream to chase, things to learn, and people to love, then you don’t need much else,” Minshew wrote on Instagram. “It’s not as important to know what’s around the bend, as it is to trust that you’ll be able to handle whatever it is.”

Minshew has also been bettering himself off the field. He’s picked up some “hippie tendencies” like playing guitar – Lynyrd Skynyrd, Jimi Hendrix, The Mamas & the Papas provide some of his favorite riffs – and joked that “bus lovin’ is some of the best lovin’ there is.” But, at the end of the day, Minshew’s goal was to improve as a football player.

“What about football? It’s all about football,” Minshew said. “That’s why I’ve been parked here since February 20. That’s why I’ve been hitting the field twice a day for 10 weeks. And that’s why I’m so excited to drive this thing back to Philly and get after it. Go Birds!”

Minshew Selling Bus: ‘Tailgater for Birds Games’

Minshew enjoyed cruising America’s highways all summer but all good things must come to an end. The 26-year-old is ready to sell his souped up bus to the highest bidder. It comes equipped with “energy efficient A/C unit, cooktop, and fridge,” plus it was just serviced by a trained mechanic.

He’s selling it for $25,000; serious inquiries only. Minshew knows his audience, too, telling fans: “This former inmate transport bus has been completely rehabilitated and would be perfect as a tailgater (for Birds games), semi or permanent residence, and obviously and most tastefully as a love shack baby.”

“The bus is really a thing I wanted to do since high school,” Minshew said. “Eat, sleep, shower here, everything. It’s kind of my own little island here. I love it.”

Hurts Better Get Ready to Compete at Camp

Jalen Hurts has looked jacked and lean in every offseason workout video he’s posted. He’s oozing confidence, with unquestioned support from the Eagles organization. There is absolutely no controversy at the quarterback position heading into training camp. That being said, never count Minshew out.

The former Jaguars starter has been grinding in the gym since the 2021 season ended. He took three weeks off to take a cross-country trip and then headed down to Florida to train with Tumbarello, a professional trainer who played semi-pro football. He’s been kicking Minshew’s butt in the duo’s fourth summer working together.

“Working with Gardner this offseason has been a thrill,” Tumbarello said of Minshew. “He came in ready to work as always. Brought the attitude, brought the energy, brought the juice, and we kind of dialed the plan together and we executed it really, really well this offseason.”