Giants Equipment Staff ‘Ships’ Eagles Bulletin Board Material

The New York Giants are walking into Lincoln Financial Field with a ton of confidence. They are overwhelming underdogs, giving up 7.5 points on the betting websites to the No. 1 seed Philadelphia Eagles. But that isn’t stopping their confident equipment staff from looking ahead to the next round.

Giants players were instructed to hold onto their white jerseys after Saturday night’s game because they will need it “until we are finished with all of our playoff games.” A note from the team’s equipment staff was posted on every stall in the locker room. It specifically forbids Big Blue from giving away or swapping jerseys with a player from Philly. Interesting. Clearly, the Giants are gearing up for what they believe will be a lengthy postseason run.

“The uniform company who makes our jerseys cannot make any more for us this year,” the note informed Giants players. “Please tell the opposing player that we will ship it to them after we are finished with all our playoff games.”

#Giants equipment team informed their players to not give away their white jerseys after this Saturday’s game vs the #Eagles because they will need them for the rest of the playoffs 🤔 Not sure what’s worse, this message, or the fact an NFL franchise doesn’t have backup jerseys. pic.twitter.com/kjEXiyjibv — Philadelphia Eagles Central (@pheaglescentral) January 19, 2023

Meanwhile, New York was literally dancing into Saturday night’s NFC divisional playoff game. Quarterback Daniel Jones broke the team down by “hitting the Griddy” as defensive players jammed out to Bank Roll Fresh’s “Take Over Your Trap.” New York is loose and playing with house money.

Giants dancing into Saturday’s divisional round at Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/xJIyz2VecE — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) January 19, 2023

Eagles Release 2-Minute Hype Video: ‘It’s a Philly Thing’

The Eagles have been promoting the motto “It’s a Philly Thing” all week on their social media channels. On Thursday, the team showed why it matters in a nearly 2-minute hype video ahead of their playoff showdown versus New York.

It perfectly intertwines big plays from meaningful games, viral press conference clips, and loyal fans showing love for the hometown team – at crucial road games, at Sunday church, and on the streets. The video also provides a concise definition for “It’s a Philly thing.”

They say Philadelphia is a relentless place, with ruthless fans [then the scene fades to Jalen Hurts who says: ‘Well, we say it’s a Philly thing.’] The desire to be the toughest among us … it takes a certain type of person, a thicker skin, a swagger you only understand if you’re one of us. It started in Philly and now it stretches around the world. For Eagles fans devotion is handed off to each generation, the heartbeat of our team. We come from different blocls and different neoghborhoods to unite on gameday. It’s a Philly thing, and to us it means everything.

Giants-Eagles Release Final Injury Reports

The Eagles will only be missing nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox on Saturday as he failed to get cleared from a nagging toe injury. Other than that, the team is fully healthy. The New York Giants listed linebacker Azeez Ojulari (quadriceps) questionable for the divisional round, with five total players coming out of Thursday’s practice as “limited participants.”

Ojulari, a starter at strongside linebacker, is the only player in jeopardy of missing the game. Cornerback Adoree Jackson (back) and safety Jason Pinnock (abdomen) were full participants and carry no injury designations.