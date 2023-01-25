Eagles Make Major Announcement to ‘Open New Doors and Pathways’

The future of American sports depends on support from professional franchises both financially and tangibly through their actions. The Philadelphia Eagles continue to set the standard for those important endeavors, particularly when it comes to creating awareness for youth sports.

On Wednesday, The Eagles announced a long-term, strategic partnership with Operation Warm to design, manufacture, and distribute 30,000 sports bras throughout the Philly region. It is part of the organization’s ongoing commitment to recognize and increase access to girls’ youth sports, piggybacking off of last year’s $100,000 sports bra donation.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie put his personal stamp of approval on the initiative as he works tirelessly to “open new doors and pathways for children everywhere.” The partnership will expand to serve 10,000 to 15,000 additional girls attending middle schools and high schools in Philadelphia. The announcement also coincides with National Girls and Women in Sports Day on February 1.

“What we have seen over the years in our effort to help grow the game of football is that far too many roadblocks are keeping young girls on the sideline,” Lurie said in a press release. “We identified this issue last year and came to the realization that a one-time donation was not sustainable. We wanted to think bigger and more innovatively to find a long-term, scalable solution that could impact the next generation of girls for years to come.”

NEXT at 4: They’re the first NFL team to support young girls in this way. @Eagles are donating female sports equipment to student athletes in Philadelphia, while also launching a high school girls flag football league! @6abc pic.twitter.com/JO8jdMbCRI — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) February 3, 2022

It doesn’t get much bigger than Operation Warm, a non-profit organization that donates 95 cents of every dollar raised to outfit children in need. Their mission is to connect underserved children to the community resources they need to thrive, abiding by the motto “more than a coat” as they provide kids with everything they need to succeed, from essential clothing items to “emotional warmth.” Operation Warm has served over 4.6 million children in North America, according to their website.

Eagles Launched Girls Flag Football League in 2022

The Eagles launched a high school girls’ flag football league in April 2022 and made a $100,000 donation to Level the Playing the Field to help defer equipment costs. The league held its championship game on May 7 under the lights at Lincoln Financial Field, with Lansdale Catholic beating South Philadelphia High School 13-0 in the final. Mastery Charter Camden High School and Motivation High School were ousted in the semifinals.

Officially titled the Eagles Girls Flag Football League of Philadelphia, the league consisted of 15 high schools from the Philadelphia Public and Catholic Leagues, and they played an 8-game season. The ultimate goal is to put girls’ flag football on the same stage as other popular high school sports like field hockey, softball, and lacrosse. The Eagles have been petitioning school officials from the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) and Archdiocese of Philadelphia to make it a state-sanctioned high school sport.

“We’re committed to providing access and promoting availability for young women interested in football,” said Jen Kavanagh, Eagles Senior Vice President of Media and Marketing. “We’re relying on them as the fans of the future to energize the sport and take it to another level. And the launch of a girls’ flag football league, and the donation of necessary equipment, is a continuation of that commitment.”

