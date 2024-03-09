Eagles’ Reasons for Shopping Haason Redick, Josh Sweat Revealed

The Philadelphia Eagles are actively fielding trade calls on veteran pass rusher Josh Sweat after earlier this offseason granting permission for Haason Reddick to seek a trade, and it now seems the organization seeks to overhaul its defensive end room.

“Both will have a strong trade market,” an AFC Scouting Director tells Heavy, on the condition to speak freely about players under contract with another team. “The thing is, teams may wait to see if they get cut and can sign them to better deals. But, pass rushers are a premium and both those guys are worth it.”

According to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer, general manager Howie Roseman and the Eagles are open to trading both Sweat and Reddick.

“Not an either/or situation,” McLane posted on X on Saturday, March 9. “From what I understand. If the Eagles can move both Reddick and Sweat, they will, and then be aggressive in how they replace them.

“Everyone has a price, but the team was also not happy with the lack of production from the starting edges and how they played in the defense in the second half of last season.”

Reddick is set to count $21.8 million against the cap, and as the scouting director points out, a condition to any trade may be Reddick’s new team restructuring his contract.

New defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s arrival could signal a new look along Philadelphia’s front seven. As McLane points out, the organization could be looking to upgrade its pass-rush presence after a woefully disappointing collapse in 2023.

While Reddick and Sweat combined for 17.5 sacks during the 2023 season, only 5.5 of those sacks came during the Eagles’ disappointing 1-5 finishing stretch of last season.

Eagles’ Top Pass Rush Free Agent Target Revealed

If the Eagles can find a trade partner for Sweat, Reddick, or both, Philadelphia is reportedly eyeing one of the premier edge rushers set to be available when free agency begins on March 13.

According to Diana Russini of The Athletic, the Eagles have sights set on New York Jets edge rusher Bryce Huff.

“Look for Philadelphia to aggressively pursue Bryce Huff in free agency,” Russini posted on X.

Huff, 25, is set to enter free agency following the most dominant season of his career. Finishing the 2023 campaign with a career-high 10 sacks, Pro Football Focus points out that Huff also added 67 total pressures, including 17 quarterback hits.

Signing Huff would signal the Eagles looking to get younger at the position by adding the top free agent at the position, in a rather weak crop of free-agent rushers.

Since signing with the Jets as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft, Huff has logged 17.5 sacks through 54 games.

Eagles Announce Brandon Graham Contract Extension

The longest-tenured Philadelphia Eagle isn’t going anywhere.

On Saturday, March 9, the Eagles announced that the organization agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension with defensive end Brandon Graham.

BG IS BACK ‼️ We've agreed to terms with DE Brandon Graham on a one-year contract extension.

When the 2024 season begins, it will mark Graham’s 15th in an Eagles uniform.

The 35-year-old Graham has been a stalwart along the Eagles’ front seven since being chosen in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

Graham, who was instrumental in Philadelphia’s victory over the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl following the 2017 season, has logged 73 sacks, with 467 total tackles.