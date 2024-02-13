Haason Reddick Responds to Report He Requested a Trade from Eagles

Haason Reddick doesn’t want to go anywhere after all.

The Philadelphia Eagles pass-rusher took to social media on February, 13, denying a report that emerged on the morning leading up to the 2024 Super Bowl that he requested a trade.

“Never requested a trade,” Reddick posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “However, I do understand it’s a business. Preparing for whatever is next.”

According to a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Eagles gave Reddick permission to seek a trade, in the aftermath of a 2023 season that saw the 29-year-old produce 11 sacks and 38 total tackles.

Entering the final year of his contract, and set to count $21.377 million against the cap, according to Spotrac, Reddick told Bleacher Report that his goal is to receive a contract extension prior to the 2024 campaign getting underway.

“I would like to get an extension done at home,” Reddick told Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz. “At no point did I ever tell the organization that I want to be traded.

“This is home for me. I was born and raised here. Two of the most fun years playing football in my life came here. I’ve cherished being an Eagle.”

A native of Cherry Hill, NJ, Reddick played his college ball at Temple before being chosen by the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2017. NFL Draft.

What a Haason Reddick Contract Extension Might Look Like for Eagles

Reddick has been seeking a new contract since before the 2023 season began, and there is a benchmark for what a new deal might look like for the two-time Pro Bowler and the Eagles.

The San Francisco 49ers signed All-Pro pass-rusher Nick Bosa to a five-year contract extension worth $170 million, $122.5 million of which is guaranteed. A deal in the neighborhood of Bosa’s contract could be what Reddick is eyeing in his next contract.

“I’m happy for him,” Reddick told NJ Advance Media, back on September 7. “He got the big contract, which is great for him because it’s life-changing. It’s going to set the market, and hopefully, you will start to see more guys get paid.”

During the 2023 season, Reddick’s 16 sacks were second-most in the NFL, and he has produced 27 total sacks in two seasons in Philadelphia.

General manager Howie Roseman and the Eagles face some difficult decisions this offseason and currently are projected to have approximately $16.15 million in cap space. Signing Reddick to an extension, and lowering his cap hit in 2024 could be a path forward to give both sides what they are looking for.