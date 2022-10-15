Pro Football Hall of Fame Reveals Eagles ‘Hidden’ Secret

Stare closely at the Philadelphia Eagles logo and you’ll notice a hidden letter, an Easter egg that sets the franchise apart from the other 31 teams. There is an upper case E etched into the Eagles neck which is why the logo faces left when everyone else’s logo faces right.

It’s a bit of an optical illusion as the feathers on the back edge double up to form an E. The unique logo was going viral earlier this week when Twitter user Kelly — a card-carrying Eagles fan and host of the Kelly Green Show — pointed it out. Then, the Pro Football Hall of Fame chimed in to explain why Philadelphia’s logo was different. The Eagles caught wind of it and reposted it with the comment: “wE diffErEnt.”

𝐅𝐮𝐧 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭 The reason that the @Eagles logo is the only one in the NFL facing to the left is because it allows for a hidden "E" to be incorporated. Stare at the eagle's neck and you'll find an upper case E! https://t.co/yry56bkcFa — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) October 14, 2022

The Eagles enjoy being the talk of the league, on and off the field. Their perfect 5-0 start to the 2022 campaign has fans in a frenzy and already thinking Super Bowl. First, they’ll need to knock off the pesky Dallas Cowboys in Week 6 on Sunday Night Football. Head coach Nick Sirianni watched his team give up 96 points to Dallas last year. New year, new players, new Eagles.

“Like Chauncey [C.J. Gardner-Johnson] doesn’t care that they scored 96 last games. A.J. [Brown] doesn’t care they scored 96 last two games that we played them,” Sirianni told reporters. “We are here. We can’t control that, right? We can only control where we are at today. We are not looking behind us. We are not looking ahead of us. We are looking at what we have to do to go 1-0 today so we can go 1-0 this weekend.”

Brandon Graham Gets Real: ‘We Ain’t Got The Ring Yet’

Save the Super Bowl chatter for sports talk radio. The guys in the Eagles’ locker room are committed to getting “1% better every day” and “going 1-0 every week.” They aren’t getting caught up in the hype, especially not a veteran like Brandon Graham. He’s climbed to the top of the mountain and hoisted the Lombardi Trophy. He knows the 2022 Eagles are very much a work in progress.

“We ain’t did nothing. We ain’t got the ring yet,” Graham told reporters. “So I done see people go all the way to the Super Bowl and lose it. The Patriots. They went all the way, 18-0, and didn’t win it all and so you gotta finish the deal.”

#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts: “I hate hearing 5-0. I don’t want to hear it. What matters is the process. We’ve got to learn from it.” — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) October 10, 2022

Graham continued: “We can’t get too full of ourselves. We gotta enjoy the process every week knowing that right now we’re 5-0 why can’t we keep it going? But we got to put the work in every week and I don’t think nobody is complacent about being 5-0 and being undefeated. I think we got the guys here that can handle it [the pressure].”

Eagles Submit Clean Injury Report vs. Cowboys

The Eagles are as healthy as ever heading into their NFC East showdown with Dallas. They only listed two players as questionable on the final injury report: CB Josh Jobe (shoulder), DE Janarius Robinson (ankle). That means everyone else, including Jason Kelce, Isaac Seumalo, Jordan Mailata, Avonte Maddox, Landon Dickerson, and Jake Elliott are good to go.