Eagles GM Explains Draft Strategy, Addresses QB Trade Rumors

The Philadelphia Eagles will become the first team since 2013 to go on the clock with three first-round picks. They’ll enter the 2022 NFL draft armed with the 15th, 16th, and 19th overall selections as they seek to continue last year’s temporary rebuild.

General manager Howie Roseman has already stated that Jalen Hurts will return as the starting quarterback. So that much-rumored blockbuster trade for a veteran signal-caller doesn’t appear to be in the cards. The Eagles seem poised to draft more skill players around Hurts. Or to strengthen their aging defense. Still, the organization has long valued the quarterback position above all else — quarterback factory, anyone? — so it’s fair to ask if they might pursue a Russell Wilson or Deshaun Watson.

Roseman provided a rather cryptic response when asked that question during his media availability on Wednesday. It might depend on the price tag and whose out there. Teams rarely have three first-round picks to flaunt in a trade scenario. The Eagles have unprecedented draft capital.

“For us, what we are doing right now is we are evaluating our team and continuing to figure out ways to build,” Roseman said. “We are not happy about the fact that our season ended in the playoffs. We want to build a team that has home playoff games, gets to play in front of our fan base and really build a team that gets a bye. Those opportunities, those assets you talk about, allow us to continue to build and really helps us add good players to this team.”

I was pleased to hear both Howie Roseman and Nick Siranni state without reservation that Jalen Hurts is their quarterback moving forward. Certainly there are parts of his game that need improvement but I believe his ceiling is high. Teams that go on QB carousels never succeed. — Merrill Reese (@mreeseeagles) January 19, 2022

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Looking at Everything, Evaluating ‘Good Players’

It sounds as if the Eagles are content to ride with Hurts. That is what they are saying publicly. So Roseman may have his eyes set on a wide receiver to pair with No. 1 target DeVonta Smith. Jameson Williams (Alabama), Chris Olave (Ohio State), Treylon Burks (Arkansas) would be the best options in the first round.

Of course, taking one of those highly-rated players would be admitting that Jalen Reagor was a bust. Is the franchise ready to confirm failed pick?

“Certainly, heading into year three, expected more from Jalen [Reagor] at this point,” Roseman said. “We had a chance to sit down with him after the season and had an honest conversation about the things that he needs to develop and the things that we can help him develop to continue his growth, in terms of learning from anything. We have to do that. We have to continue to evolve.”

"It's our job to listen to everything and to see if there are ways to improve our team." – Howie Roseman pic.twitter.com/fXUm0jDo3U — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 19, 2022

Then there is the lure of taking a quarterback in the first round. Matt Corral (Ole Miss), Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh), Malik Willis (Liberty) are predicted to be the first guys off the board in what is generally considered a weak class for quarterbacks. The Eagles already did their due diligence on Corral and Pickett. Don’t rule anything out.

“Our job is to look at everything, to evaluate every position, every player,” Roseman said. “We do that not only for right now in this moment, but we also do it so we have information when players become available at any position.”

Vikings Last Team to Own Three First-Rounders

Jumping in the DeLorean and heading back to 2013 is a fun exercise. The Minnesota Vikings owned the 23rd, 25th, and 29th overall picks in that draft. They selected DT Sharrif Floyd, CB Xavier Rhodes, RB Cordarelle Patterson.

How did everything work out for the Vikings? Well, Floyd played four seasons before exiting the league for good due to nerve damage in his knee. He hasn’t played a down since 2016 and left Minnesota with 9.5 career sacks.

Vikings snagged Xavier Rhodes, Cordarelle Patterson and Sharif Floyd in 2013 first round. If Floyd didn’t get hurt (career ending) and Patterson was used properly in Minnesota that would’ve been a huge crop — Matt (@mattyshottakes) January 15, 2022

Rhodes was a top cornerback in the NFL for a pretty dominant four-year stretch where he made three Pro Bowls while earning first-team All-Pro in 2017. He became a cap casualty of Minnesota in 2020 but has since latched on as a starter in Indianapolis. Rhodes has 13 interceptions and 92 pass deflections in nine seasons.

Patterson’s journey is a complicated one. Nicknamed “The Flash,” he came over in a draft-day trade with New England that netted Minnesota the 29th overall pick in 2013. Patterson made the Pro Bowl in his rookie year as a speedy playmaker who could line up at running back or receiver. That hybrid role has been his calling card during stops in Oakland, New England, Chicago, Atlanta. The four-time Pro Bowler totaled 1,166 combined yards (618 rushing, 548 receiving) this season for the Falcons.