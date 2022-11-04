Eagles GM Howie Roseman Fires Back: ‘F*** You’

The Philadelphia Eagles are 8-0 for the first time in franchise history after a 29-17 win on Thursday Night Football. They shook off some early jitters to battle back against Houston and rode touchdowns from Miles Sanders, Kenny Gainwell, A.J. Brown, and Dallas Goedert to stay perfect.

Jalen Hurts was as efficient as ever: 21-of-27 for 243 yards and 2 scoring strikes. The Eagles look like legit Super Bowl contenders through eight games. And they don’t play a team with a winning record until Week 13 when the Tennessee Titans come to Lincoln Financial Field.

Yes, everything general manager Howie Roseman has touched has turned to gold. The one-time whipping boy of the fan base has redeemed himself, well for now.

Yep haha . Howie came and talked to us😂 legendary pic.twitter.com/BIlFuhi7Mi — holly (@xoholly) November 3, 2022

One group of diehards caught Roseman’s attention prior to kickoff with a sign reading: “Howie, You Are Forgiven!” A.J. Brown was written in large ink, with the names Arcega-Whiteside, Reagor, and Agholor crossed out underneath. Roseman saw the sign and pointed up at them, letting his emotions spill out in a hilarious scene that soon went viral. Roseman fired back with some choice words: “I’m f****** forgiven for your first f****** Super Bowl? F*** you!”

Eagles Missing Jordan Davis, Texans Run Wild

The Eagles were exposed in the run game without rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis clogging up the middle. Dameon Pierce turned 27 carries into 139 yards as the Texans averaged 5.3 yards per carry on the ground. According to ESPN, the Eagles had allowed 3.9 yards per rush with Davis on the field (70 rushes) versus 6 yards per rush with him off the field (112 rushes).

WOW, #JordanDavis is a much bigger loss than most believe!! The @Eagles defense cannot stop #DameonPierce Gannon needs to load the box, go gap pressure and force the game on #DavidMills arm!!#FlyRightBirds — Seth Joyner (@sethjoyner) November 4, 2022

Philadelphia is giving up 5.1 yards per carry in the run game for the season. That ranked No. 29 in the NFL entering Thursday night’s game. It’s not going to get any better with Davis set to miss four to six weeks.

“No, we’re always looking at everything we can do to get better. You guys have heard me say in the past, I don’t ever want to be the bottom half of anything in the league,” Sirianni said on November 2 when asked about the porous run defense. “There’s been a little bit of that with the leads that we’ve had of some of those things like that. Again, I don’t want to discredit the stats, but sometimes you have to – like it might not be quite as bad as it seems.”

Jalen Hurts Serenaded with MVP Chants in His Hometown

Quarterback Jalen Hurts continues to be the thermostat for the Eagles. He never hit the panic button or lost his composure in the huddle, not even after falling behind 7-0 to start the game. He has 18 touchdowns on the year (12 passing, 6 rushing) against only 2 interceptions. More importantly, he is winning the Eagles games with his arm.

There is little doubt that Hurts is a front-runner for NFL MVP, something the fans down in Houston acknowledged. It was a coronation for the hometown king who was serenaded with MVP chants wherever he went. That new contract should be a hefty one when the two sides finally hit the negotiating table in February.