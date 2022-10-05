Eagles GM Giving Coaches ‘Sales Pitch’ on Certain Free Agents

Doug Pederson used to talk about picking the ingredients, meaning he wanted real input on personnel decisions like drafting guys and evaluating free agents. It should be a two-way street between the coaching staff and the front office.

The Philadelphia Eagles appear to have a collaborative structure in place, to the point where everyone’s agendas align. That starts at the top with general manager Howie Roseman and trickles all the way down to defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. Case in point, Haason Reddick. The “Weapon of Mass Destruction” checked a lot of boxes for Gannon, but it was Roseman who ultimately sold him on the idea of adding him.

“Like we go over with the staff and the whole personnel side what we’re looking for in each spot, and why I smiled was Howie [Roseman] gives us the sales pitch normally. We have a really good back and forth, really good communication with the head coach,” Gannon told reporters. “It’s a harder job for Howie because he has to balance a lot of different things with roster construction and what people are making and the cap and all that stuff.

“We have an understanding of that, but we really don’t take that into account. We kind of say, ‘Hey, this is what we’re looking for, this is what we need.’ Then Howie does a good job of getting those players for us. Good job, Howie.”

Reddick Earns NFC Player of the Week Honors

Reddick has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Week after wreaking havoc on the Jaguars in Week 4. The Camden, New Jersey native earned a 94.1 pass-rushing grade (via Pro Football Focus) which was his highest mark since Week 14 of the 2020 season. His 93.5 overall grade was tops on the Eagles among guys with at least 12 snaps. Reddick finished the game with 2 sacks, plus 2 forced fumbles and 2 fumble recoveries.

“I’ve been comfortable. I’ve been comfortable,” Reddick told reporters. “I’m not going to say that I’ve preached it, but I’ve said it many times: [Jonathan Gannon] always asks me what I’m comfortable with and what I’m not comfortable with. So, it’s never like I’m going out there and I’m not comfortable with something. I know exactly what I’m asked to do.”

Eagles Deploy Reddick in Multiple Ways

Reddick’s highlight reel from Sunday is littered with impact plays in clutch situations. While the sacks and forced fumbles get top billing, the 240-pounder made his presence known in all areas. He can line up at linebacker or edge rusher, sometimes playing decoy at safety.

There he was knifing into the backfield to drop Jaguars rusher James Robinson for a loss; there he was dropping back into coverage to blanket tight end Dan Arnold; there he was dominating off the edge and chasing Trevor Lawrence around. It was an electric performance.

Haason Reddick was a man on fire on Sunday – and it wasn't just about the sacks Here's where @Haason7Reddick made plays as a rusher, run defender … and in reverse! #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/Mf8SagyNEq — Fran Duffy (@EaglesXOs) October 4, 2022

“Yeah, for a guy that’s a speed rusher, he’s very powerful,” Gannon said. “That shows up not only in rushing, [but] in the run game. With saying that, so he can rush, he can play the run. We can deploy him different ways where he can play in space. He can play different spots along the line. That’s a really good piece to have for us.”