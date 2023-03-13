Eagles GM Howie Roseman Has Epic Reaction to Jason Kelce Announcement: WATCH

Philadelphia Eagles fans were dancing in the streets following news that Jason Kelce was coming back in 2023. The All-Pro center decided not to retire and run it back for what the masses believe could be another Super Bowl run. Kelce announced his decision on Twitter, then posted a video of the moment he told general manager Howie Roseman.

Kelce released the celebratory footage, via his New Heights podcast, and shared just how deep the bond goes with the front office. Roseman was smiling from ear to ear as he popped open a bottle of Fósforo Mezcal — a celebrity mezcal from Mad Money’s Jim Cramer — and generously poured out two shots. He filled Kelce’s to the brim before spilling out a smaller one for himself. Both player and executive were downright giddy.

“This is awesome,” Roseman said. “Let’s celebrate this right now.”

Kelce, upon seeing the size of the shot, said: “That is a hefty one.” To which Roseman replied: “And here is my 119-pound shot. This one is more my weight class.”

92%ers GET AS HYPED AS HOWIE! @JasonKelce is BACK with the @Eagles Here’s the behind the scenes moment when Jason shared his decision https://t.co/GKKMfEVP0h pic.twitter.com/TyaesOcxf9 — New Heights (@newheightshow) March 13, 2023

They seemed overjoyed, laughing and joking the entire time. Terms of the deal haven’t yet been disclosed. Kelce earned $14 million last season and set the market as the highest-paid center on a per-year basis. The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane predicted a similar one-year deal in 2023, with a “slight increase.”

“To next year and Vegas, baby!” Roseman said. “We got a long way to go.”

Kelce agreed. “Let’s go!”

Jason Kelce's return surely means the #Eagles will look to slide Cam Jurgens over to guard. The early returns in Philly on the second-round pick have been solid and he's the successor to Kelce. But for now, a short slide is in order. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2023

(Editor’s note: Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 11, 2024. Book your flights. Roseman and Kelce are saving the date).

Eagles Fans Flood Twitter, Predicting O-Line Shuffle

Needless to say, Eagles fans were ecstatic upon hearing the news and let their emotions run wild. It was a happy Monday across the Delaware Valley.

We try not to curse on this account.. But LETS FUCKING GO ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️🦅🦅🦅🦅🦅🦅🦅🦅🦅🦅🦅🦅🦅🦅 pic.twitter.com/bDgaJe9qup — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) March 13, 2023

Meanwhile, the move immediately impacts the starting offensive line next season. It set off a chain reaction of potential position shuffling. With Kelce returning to his starting spot at center, logic dictates that second-year man Cam Jurgens – the heir apparent to Kelce at center – will be sliding over to right guard since Isaac Seumalo is likely headed elsewhere in free agency. The 29-year-old has been rumored to be on the Chicago Bears’ radar, with an estimated worth of $12.1 million per year (via Spotrac).

This would be a good offensive line: LT: Jordan Mailata

LG: Landon Dickerson

C: Jason Kelce

RG: Cam Jurgens

RT: Lane Johnson — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) March 13, 2023

Jalen Hurts Certainly Played a Huge Factor

Brandon Graham openly admitted that the main reason he returned on a one-year deal was that he “didn’t want to miss a championship with Jalen.” That’s Jalen Hurts, in case you’ve been living under a rock. The locker room loves him, from the oldest veteran on the team to the greenest rookie. Kelce no doubt factored Hurts’ leadership into his own decision to return, something he more or less admitted after Super Bowl LII.

When reporters asked Kelce whether he considered the Eagles “perennial Super Bowl contenders” with Hurts at quarterback, he didn’t say no. In fact, Kelce put Hurts in the same conversation as Patrick Mahomes, at least in terms of having a guy who could keep you in contention every single year.

“I think you go into every year thinking you’re going to be a Super Bowl contender,” Kelce told reporters on February 12. “I don’t really ever go into a season not anticipating this, to be honest with you. The quarterback is a huge part of that. There’s a reason why there’s a lot of similar faces that come back to the Super Bowl. I think the quarterback position, late in games, becomes that much more important and Jalen, I think, has proven that he is in that class of player that is going to give your organization an opportunity to go to Super Bowls year after year.”