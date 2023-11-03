Frustrated Jalen Hurts Refuses to Answer Question Ahead of Eagles-Cowboys

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts found himself in a tense situation during the press conference following his Week 8 bout with the Washington Commanders on October 29th. The primary topic of discussion revolved around his ailing knee, which had been a cause for concern ever since he limped off the field after a first-quarter run in Week 7 against the Dolphins.

Unwavering Determination Amid Knee Woes

When probed about his knee injury, Hurts repeatedly responded with, “I’m here,” making his frustration apparent before shifting the focus to other matters. In a subsequent exchange, he firmly stated, “I told you guys I really wasn’t speaking on it anymore. You know, I’m out there.” The persistent knee issue was first brought to light by Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, who reported it as a bone bruise and revealed it had been bothering Hurts for four weeks following their matchup with the Dolphins.

Though Hurts’ demeanor had undoubtedly changed by the midweek press conference on Wednesday, the contentious issue still bubbled up again when one reporter could be heard sneaking in a question about the knee at the tail end of their time together. When asked, Hurts laughed, gave a slight head shake of disapproval, and then promptly got up and walked out.

Hurts’ Stellar Performance and the Challenge Ahead

Although Hurts sometimes appeared hampered, his performance in Week 8 was nothing short of remarkable. Hurts finished the game with 319 yards passing and 4 touchdowns while completing 76% of his passes, and, most importantly, he committed no turnovers. This stellar display secured the Eagles’ seventh victory in just the first eight weeks of this NFL season – one of the best starts in franchise history.

The performance was even good enough to help 2-time Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown secure his award of NFC Offensive Player of the Month. The only aspect of Hurts’ game that seemed diminished was his ability to run the ball, with just four rushes for six yards in the past week. This was a departure from his usual form, as he had averaged over 50 yards rushing per game in both the 2021 and 2022 seasons, ranking him as one of the top 5 rushing producers at his position during those years.

This Week’s Clash with the Cowboys

Despite concerns from fans and persistent inquiries from reporters, as long as Hurts continues to play through the pain, the wins are likely to keep coming. The Eagles are now gearing up for a challenging inter-divisional matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, who currently boast the league’s best defense in terms of points allowed.

With an offensive line that might be leaning on rookie right guard Tyler Steen, the Eagles will have to keep Hurts safe against Micah Parsons and the Cowboys’ pass rush. Hurts must also take care of the ball like he did this week against the Commanders. It would also be beneficial if the frontline could get the run attack going again, whether Hurts is a part of it or not.

According to Heavy projections powered by Quarter4, the Eagles hold a 52% win probability, a projected spread of -0.5, and an over/under set at 47, setting the stage for an exciting showdown with the 5-2 Cowboys.