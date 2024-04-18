Eagles Linked to Fullback-Linebacker Hybrid: Report

The Philadelphia Eagles could be looking to add a linebacker and/or an edge rusher in the upcoming NFL draft, and former Air Force standout Bo Richter is one name to keep an eye on, as he could be an option at either position.

At 6’2″ and 240 pounds, Richter spent time at defensive end in college, also playing both inside and outside linebacker positions.

A likely Day 3 Pick, Richter turned heads at his Pro Day on March 14 after running a 4.56-second 40-yard dash. He also had a 40-inch vertical jump and finished with 26 bench press reps, both of which would have been ranked first amongst linebackers at the scouting combine, had he attended.

According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, Philadelphia is one of three teams to meet with Richter, including the New York Jets and the Seattle Seahawks.

Bo Richter Could Fill Multiple Needs for Philadelphia Eagles

NFL DRAFT GEM OF THE DAY: Air Force EDGE/LB Bo Richter ⚡️ • 6’1 248

• 9.91 RAS (4.58 40, 40” vert)

• 23% pass rush win rate

• closing speed (!!)

• effective push-pull

• wins with awesome initial quickness

• motor runs hot

• coverage ability

• alignment/role versatility pic.twitter.com/ADjzwYPwyU — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) March 19, 2024

Richter’s athleticism is beyond question. Richter’s RAS (Relative Athletic Score) was a very impressive 9.91. That ranked 24th out of 2,686 linebackers measured from 1987 until 2024.

In 13 games with the Falcons last season, Richter finished with 34 total tackles, a whopping 19.5 tackles-for-loss, three forced fumbles, eight QB hits, a pass deflection and 10.0 sacks. He would be a developmental prospect, to be sure, but his speed coupled with his strength and willingness to play anywhere would make him an intriguing addition.

Richter could also serves as an asset on special teams, particularly considering the changes to kickoffs slated to begin in 2024. Under the new rules, fair catches are no longer allowed, and only the kicker and returner can move until the returner touches the ball. Adding a speedy and hard-hitting player to defend in those situations wouldn’t be a bad thing.

“One of the true ‘out of nowhere’ prospects from the draft process, Bo Richter has gone from mini-camp type prospect into a player who could sneak into the back-end of the NFL Draft,” Erik Galko of CBS Sports wrote about Richter. “With the new NFL kickoff rules, finding well-built, athletic linebackers is at more of a premium than ever.”

If he doesn’t get taken on Day 3, Richter will surely be a high-value undrafted free agent.

Eagles’ GM Howie Roseman Had Telling Comments About Upcoming NFL Draft

The Eagles traded Pro Bowl edge rusher Haason Reddick to the Jets at the end of March, and despite adding Bryce Huff this offseason, general manager Howie Roseman will surely be looking to add depth at the position.

“What we try to do to the best of our abilities is go into the draft trying to fill as many needs as we possibly can through free agency, so we can be open to the best players in the draft,” Roseman said in his final pre-draft interview.

The Eagles have one selection in the first round of the draft (No. 22), two picks in Round 2 (No. 50 and No. 53), a Round 4 pick (No. 120), three round 5 selections (No. 161, No. 171 and No. 172) and a Round 6 pick (No. 210).

If Richter is still on the board in the sixth round, he might be worth taking a flier on.