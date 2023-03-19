Steelers Steal Eagles Popular ‘Full-Time Starter’ in Free Agency

The Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms with veteran guard Isaac Seumalo in free agency, according to ESPN. The multi-year deal is thought to be worth $24 million over three years.

Seumalo, a third-round pick in 2016, started all 17 regular-season games at right guard for the Philadelphia Eagles last season. He has widely been regarded as the most underrated player on the team’s vaunted offensive line and a full-time starter in each of the past four seasons. Jason Kelce absolutely loved Seumalo. He was named an NFC Pro Bowl alternate in 2022. The 6-foot-4, 303-pounder started 60 out of a possible 81 games during his six seasons in midnight green.

The 29-year-old is expected to slot in as the starting left guard in Pittsburgh. The move reunited him with Andy Weidl, the first-year assistant general manager for the Steelers who spent six years in Philadelphia and helped draft Seumalo in 2016.

Former #Eagles G Isaac Seumalo is staying in the state and signing a 3-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per @Schultz_Report. Seumalo started all 20 games last season for Philly and now lands in Pittsburgh. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 19, 2023

The Steelers finished No. 16 in overall offensive line rankings (via Pro Football Focus) in 2022 and No. 7 in pass-blocking efficiency after surrendering 138 pressures on 639 pass-blocking snaps. ESPN’s Brooke Poyer applauded Seumalo’s fit in Pittsburgh, crediting him for “helping to shape the game plan in the offensive line room.” Poyer wrote:

He has the foot quickness to redirect defenders and the body control to wrestle back against power rushers and create a firm base in the pocket. His pass block win rate of 93.6% ranked 15th among all guards this season, while his run block win rate ranked 20th.

‘Nasty Nate’ Herbig Signs with Pittsburgh Steelers

Seumalo isn’t the only Eagles big man headed to the Steel City. The Steelers agreed to terms with Nate Herbig on a two-year deal worth $8 million, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. The contract includes $4 million in guaranteed money.

The #Steelers have agreed to terms with G Nate Herbig on a two-year deal worth $8 million with $4 million guaranteed, source says. Pittsburgh assistant GM Andy Weidl was in Philly when Herbig was with the #Eagles and believes in him as a starter. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2023

Originally signed by the Eagles as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2019, Herbig saw action in 11 games for the New York Jets in 2022. The 6-foot-4, 334-pounder was waived by Philadelphia in May after starting 28 games (out of a possible 44) for them over three years. He earned a trusted reputation as a reliable fill-in starter and versatile swing guard with an old-school attitude.

“I love to play the game of football,” Herbig told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I feel like football is played a certain way, and I’m going to play it that way — old school, smash-mouth. I like that stuff. As you can see, I’m built for it.”

"I'm just happy to be here and be a part of this team." 🥲 @nate_herbig pic.twitter.com/V04j0krvfA — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 16, 2023

Eagles Make Rashaad Penny Signing Official

The Eagles officially announced the signing of running back Rashaad Penny on March 18. He inked a one-year deal worth $1.35 million, including a $100,000 signing bonus and $600,000 in guaranteed money (via Spotrac). The 5-foot-11, 220-pounder has rushed for 1,918 yards on 337 carries and 13 touchdowns over five seasons, all with the Seattle Seahawks.

“I feel like this is a great place for me to refresh and restart my career. I’m just excited to be here,” Penny told reporters, via the Eagles’ website. “Playing with a finalist MVP at QB (in Jalen Hurts), great running backs room, great weapons at receiver, and obviously, arguably the best O-Line — I’m excited to get to work.”