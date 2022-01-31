Pro Bowl Adds 4th Eagles Player, Doug Pederson Interviews in NFC

Jake Elliott will take part in his first Pro Bowl on February 6 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The lights-out kicker for the Philadelphia Eagles enjoyed a resurgent season after a shaky 2020 campaign.

Elliott connected on 30 of 33 field goals (90.9%) while going a perfect 44 of 44 on extra-point attempts. He nailed three 50-yarders and went 10 of 13 on kicks between 40 and 49 yards. The 27-year-old takes the Pro Bowl spot vacated by Matt Gay who opted out after his Los Angeles Rams beat the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. Elliott was initially listed as an alternate. He becomes the first Eagles kicker to make the Pro Bowl since Cody Parkey did it in 2004.

IT’S GOOOOD!@jake_elliott22 has been named to the Pro Bowl after replacing Matt Gay, who is unable to participate due to the Super Bowl.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/AKMHt9YPlx — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 31, 2022

The Super Bowl champion inked a five-year, $21.8 million deal back in 2019 and his stock was hotter than Tesla. Elliott hit one of the most clutch kicks ever: a 61-yarder to beat the New York Giants during the 2017 championship run. It remains the longest field goal in Eagles’ franchise history.

Elliott also hit a 46-yarder to provide the final margin of victory in a 41-33 win during Super Bowl LII. He has been the team’s most reliable kicker since David Akers left in 2011. And he earned NFC Special Teams Player of the Month honors last November.

“I feel like I’ve always been really comfortable in higher-pressure situations and those are the situations that I really thrive in and enjoy being in,” Elliott told Eagles Insider Dave Spadaro. “I hope we have a lot more opportunities for me to make big kicks in the postseason in the future. I feel really good about where we’re going as a team.”





Jake Elliott 46 Yard Field Goal – Merrill Reese's Call – Super Bowl LII 720p 60fps Holy shit. 2018-02-05T03:15:57Z

Four Eagles Heading to Las Vegas

Elliott is one of four Eagles players heading to Las Vegas for the 2022 Pro Bowl. He joins Jason Kelce, Darius Slay, and Javon Hargrave on the NFC roster. Kelce was selected as the game’s starting center, with Slay getting voted in as a backup cornerback. Hargrave was added as an alternate on January 26 when Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark opted out due to injury.

Javon Hargrave 2021: – 8 sacks

– 18 QB hits

– 63 tackles

– Pro Bowl (replacement) pic.twitter.com/xSqwLsgMrq — Word On The Birds (@WordOnTheBirds) January 26, 2022

Meanwhile, right tackle Lane Johnson remains grounded. He wasn’t voted in as a starter, backup or alternate for this year’s Pro Bowl. That snub continues to irritate him and everyone associated with the Eagles.

“Lane is a phenomenal football player. I don’t agree that’s he’s not in the Pro Bowl,” head coach Nick Sirianni said on December 26. “He just deserves so much more credit than he’s getting.”

Doug Pederson Interviews for Saints Job

People were starting to question why Doug Pederson wasn’t getting any head-coaching interviews. His name surfaced for the Jacksonville Jaguars job back in December but reports were that he was “lukewarm” about it.

Now Pederson is gunning for Sean Payton’s old gig in New Orleans. He interviewed with the Saints on Sunday, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, and headlines a shortlist of only four total candidates.