New Numbers Leaked on Eagles Star’s Bank-Breaking Contract

As the world anxiously waits for details to spill out on Jalen Hurts’ new contract, everyone has an educated guess at what the financials might look like. The Philadelphia Eagles will likely push for a shorter-term deal, maybe three or four years. But Hurts and his agent are going to want to max it out and gain long-term stability in the process.

Spotrac has pegged his market value at $265 million over six years. Fair enough. But, what if he pushed for a longer deal with less guaranteed money? He could be the first domino to fall from the 2020 draft class as Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, and Tua Tagovailoa angle for their own contract extensions.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay thinks Hurts will “set the market for mobile signal-callers” after his breakout 2022 MVP campaign. He put the price tag at seven years and $345 million in an article highlighting some top free agents ready to break the bank.

Did You Know: Nicole Lynn, Jalen Hurts’ agent, landed him as a client through a “Hail-Mary” Insta DM after his last game at OU asking “Hey, have you picked an agent? If not, I’d love to link.” She now reps many star players and today was named Pres. of Football by Klutch Sports. pic.twitter.com/BHV8rrWhwm — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) April 5, 2023

Kay wrote: “While the Eagles may not want to commit to a quarterback who relies so heavily on his legs for a full decade, Hurts should still net a sizable deal — Spotrac put his value at $44.2 million annually, but it would hardly be a surprise to see him command well more than that — and set the market for mobile signal-callers when he does come to terms.”

Howie Roseman Keeps Gushing About Jalen Hurts

It’s not a matter of if but when the Eagles back up the Brinks truck for Jalen Hurts. General manager Howie Roseman has given several assurances this offseason that a deal was going to get done. He stopped short of providing any kind of fixed timeline, although he made sure to hype the dual-threat quarterback up with enough love to fill a Valentine’s Day card.

“I think the reasons we drafted Jalen are he’s an elite competitor, he is an elite worker, and he has elite talent,” Roseman told reporters on February 28. “I think sometimes we use words like ‘worker’ and ‘competitive nature’ that kind of frame it in a way that the guy is not extremely talented. Jalen is an elite talent.

“He has elite arm strength. Anything you tell him to do, you saw his completion percentage, his accuracy jump. At the end of the day, he has a special talent, and you combine that with a special football mind and special work ethic, and it gives him a chance to be a special player.”

Mel Kiper Mocks Offensive Line Help to Philly

The Eagles have a long-standing tradition of fortifying the trenches in the NFL draft. Will they go offensive line or defensive line in the first round? ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. thinks they might grab someone to replace right guard Isaac Seumalo who left for the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency.

He has them selecting Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski with the 10th overall pick. He played primarily at left tackle in college but (as Kiper pointed out): “many NFL talent evaluators believe Skoronski has All-Pro potential if he moves inside.” It would be a typical Roseman move, plus the Eagles could stash Cam Jurgens and let him learn behind Jason Kelce for another year.