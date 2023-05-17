Jalen Hurts: 15 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jalen Hurts is the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles. Hurts played at Alabama and Oklahoma after spending his childhood in the Houston, Texas, area. Hurts made his NFL debut in 2020.

Who is Jalen Hurts? Here’s what you need to know:

1. Where Was Jalen Hurts Born?

Jalen Hurts was born August 7, 1988, in Houston, Texas, according to his biography on the Philadelphia Eagles’ website. Hurts spent his childhood in Channelview, Texas, according to the bio.

In 2022, while the Houston Astros were playing the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series, Hurts talked about his love for his home city, after wearing an Astros hat during a press conference, telling the Houston Chronicle, “I’m Houston born and raised. I love my city. That’s my hometown, but my home now is Philly. And I love this city too, so that’s how I deal with it. …I can’t forget where I came from.”

2. Who Are Jalen Hurts Parents?

Jalen Hurts’ parents are Averion Hurts Sr. and Pamela Hurts, according to his bio on the Eagles’ website. Hurts’ dad, Averion Hurts, was his coach at Channelview High School. According to the high school’s website, the elder Hurts graduated from Channelview in 1986 before attending Howard Payne University in Brownwood, Texas, where he played football and ran track. He then became a teacher and football coach in 1994 and was hired as the head coach at Channelview High School in 2006, according to the school’s website.

Averion Hurts told Fox 29 Philadelphia in 2023, “The hardest part, as a parent, was watching him go through the tough times and helping him through the tough times. But, you know, I always told him it was something that God had in his path for him to go through. He wasn’t stuck in it.”

Jalen Hurts told reporters in 2016 when asked about being a coach’s son, “It’s just in your blood. I remember as a kid I always wore a shirt that said, ‘Born To Play Football.’ I was born into this stuff because of my dad. I’m happy it happened that way.”

Hurts’ mom, Pamela Hurts, was a special education teacher at Channelview High School and also worked as a counselor, according to the school’s website. His mother told KHOU in 2023, “A family friend, Ms. Alice Hall, rest her soul, she prophesized this long ago. Jalen was maybe fifth grade or sixth grade. And she said, ‘Baby, your oldest son is going to do great things, but your youngest, he’s going all the way. He’s going to play in the NFL. I’ve always believed. I’ve believed in my heart that it was going to happen, so to live it and to actually see it come to pass, I can’t put that into words.”

Jalen Hurts told Essence in April 2023 that his mother, who went back to school to get her master’s degree while working as a teacher and helping raise her children, was an inspiration for him when he was growing up, “She went back to school, and she got her master’s to become a counselor. That’s a living testimony for me.”

3. Where Did Jalen Hurts Go to High School?

Jalen Hurts attended Channelview High School, where he was the star quarterback for the football team and one of the top quarterback recruits in the nation, according to the Oklahoma website.

During his senior season, Hurts, “threw for 2,384 yards and 26 touchdown passes in 11 games as a senior, and rushed for 1,391 yards and 25 TDs.” That came after a junior season when he, “passed for 2,545 yards and 21 touchdowns as a junior with 951 rushing yards and 19 scores.”

4. Does Jalen Hurts Have Any Siblings?

Jalen Hurts has two siblings, an older brother, Averion Hurts Jr., and a younger sister, Kynnedy, according to the Eagles’ website. His brother, Averion Hurts, was also a star quarterback in high school at Channelview and then played at Texas Southern University, according to the Eagles’ media guide. He is now a high school football coach at Baytown High School in Texas.

He told Rivals.com in 2017, “Growing up, I’d be outside playing basketball and he’d be out there trying to juke a tree that doesn’t even move. He’s always been about his athleticism. You could see that early in middle school when he started making people miss. We knew he was going to be special.” He said about his brother’s fame, ““It’s the nature of the beast. My dad’s Jalen’s dad now, my mom’s Jalen’s mom and my little sister is Jalen’s sister. I’m either my dad’s other son or Jalen’s brother.”

Hurts’ sister, Kynnedy Hurts, played volleyball at Channelview High School. She is set to graduate from high school in 2023, according to MaxPreps.

5. Who Is Jalen Hurts’ Girlfriend?

Jalen Hurts’ girlfriend is Bryonna “Bry” Burrows, according to Essence. They have been dating off-and-on since they were students at the University of Alabama, Hurts told Essence during an April 2023 interview. He said, “I’m not married or anything like that. But I am spoken for. … I knew a long time ago. I mean, to this point in my life, that’s an irreplaceable feeling. I think that’s what allowed us to get to where we are now.”

Hurts and Burrows went public with their relationship in 2023 after the NFC Championship game, as she made her way onto the field following the Eagles’ victory. According to her LinkedIn profile, Bryanna Rivera Burrows is a graduate of the University of Alabama with undergraduate degrees in Spanish and political science and a master’s degree in business administration. She was a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority while at Alabama, according to her LinkedIn.

Burrows has worked at IBM since her graduation and became an AI partner at the company in January 2022, according to her LinkedIn. She wrote on the social media page, “Nothing excites me more than a challenge to grow and improve. I believe in bringing curiosity, drive, and passion into everything I do. I have proven success in strategic consulting expertise and effective project management skills involving high-impact leadership transformation. As a trusted advisor, I am committed to showcasing the value of counsel and implementation expertise through knowledge and execution of innovative solutions that are performance-focused, achieve desired business outcomes, and produce high-quality deliverables. My standard of performance yields a collaborative, motivating environment focused on operational excellence and successful business results.”

6. Where Did Jalen Hurts Go to College?

Jalen Hurts played college football at Alabama and Oklahoma, according to his bio on the Oklahoma website. Hurts began his career at Alabama in 2016 and became the Crimson Tide’s starting quarterback as a freshman. He led the Tide to a national championship in his sophomore season at Alabama. As a junior, Hurts backed up Tua Tagovailoa.

After the 2018 season, Hurts transferred to Oklahoma to lead the Sooners during his final college season and he was a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy. According to the Oklahoma website, Hurts, “Totaled 9,477 yards and 80 touchdowns on 682 of 1,047 passing (65.1 percent) in four-year career between Alabama and Oklahoma … rushed 614 times for 3,274 yards and 43 scores … started 42 of 56 career games and posted 38-4 record as starter.”

7. When Was Jalen Hurts Drafted by the Eagles?

Jalen Hurts was drafted by the Eagles in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft, with the 53rd overall pick.

8. How Long Is Jalen Hurts’ Contract With the Eagles?

Jalen Hurts signed a five-year contract extension with the Philadelphia Eagles after the 2023 season, according to Spotrac. His contract is set to expire in 2028 when Hurts is 30.

9. What Is Jalen Hurts’ Salary With the Eagles?

Jalen Hurts signed a contract worth a total of $255 million, according to Spotrac. He will earn an average annual salary of $51 million, the website reports. Spotrac wrote, “In 2023, Hurts will earn a base salary of $1,010,000 and a signing bonus of $23,294,000.”

10. What Is Jalen Hurts’ Height & Weight?

Jalen Hurts’ height is 6 foot 1 and his weight is 223 pounds, according to the Eagles’ website.

11. What Are Jalen Hurts’ Career Stats in the NFL?

According to the Eagles’ website, as of the end of the 2023 season, Jalen Hurts has thrown for 7,906 yards, with 44 touchdowns and 19 interceptions during his three-year NFL career. He has also ran for 1,898 yards with 26 rushing touchdowns, according to the Eagles’ website.

12. Who Is Jalen Hurts’ Agent?

Jalen Hurts’ agent is Nicole Lynn, according to USA Today. She is the president of football for Klutch Sports and has worked as an agent since 2015 and is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma, according to USA Today.

Lynn wrote on Instagram after helping Hurts secure a record-breaking contract extension, “So happy for my little bro @jalenhurts on becoming the highest paid player in NFL history! Thank you for trusting me with something of this magnitude. I remember sitting in your old high school interviewing to be your agent. I am a dreamer, but I’m not sure I could have ever imagined THIS is where we land.”

13. How Fast Is Jalen Hurts?

Jalen Hurts ran a 4.59-second 40-yard dash at the 2020 combine, according to NFL.com.

14. What Does Jalen Hurts Squat?

Play

Jalen Hurts squatting 600 LBS in college was WILD 😱👏 (via ou_football) #shorts Jalen Hurts squatting 600 LBS in college was WILD 😱👏 (via ou_football) #shorts ✔️Subscribe to ESPN+ espnplus.com/youtube ✔️ Get the ESPN App: espn.com/espn/apps/espn ✔️Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE ✔️ Subscribe to NBA on ESPN on YouTube: bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoNBAonESPN ✔️ Watch ESPN on YouTube TV: es.pn/YouTubeTV 2023-02-05T20:00:25Z

Jalen Hurts once squatted 600 pounds in the weight room while playing for the Sooners, according to On3. He was on his high school’s powerlifting team.

Hurts’ past as a powerlifter was often mentioned as a reason for the Eagles’ success on QB sneak plays during the 2022 NFL season, according to Sporting News.

15. Has Jalen Hurts Made the Pro Bowl?

Jalen Hurts made the Pro Bowl for the first time after the 2022 season, according to the Eagles’ website.