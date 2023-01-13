Jalen Hurts’ Agent Hints at Huge Contract Extension for Eagles All-Pro

The Philadelphia Eagles might need to start building a new ramp in the back of the NovaCare Complex, one stable enough to hold a Brinks truck full of money. Jalen Hurts was named to The Associated Press 2022 NFL All-Pro Team on Friday, earning second-team honors behind first-team quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He was one of five Eagles starters to make the elite squad of playmakers.

Hurts had been enjoying an MVP campaign before a strained right shoulder slowed him down on December 18. No worry, the Heisman Trophy runner-up returned to lead the Eagles to the NFC’s No. 1 seed and NFC East crown. He finished the regular season with 3,701 passing yards and 22 touchdowns, with another 760 rushing yards and 13 scores on the ground. He was electrifying when healthy, leading Philadelphia to a franchise-best 14-1 record in his starts.

While the MVP debate rages on between him and Mahomes, there is another issue that needs to be addressed: Hurts’ contract situation. The 24-year-old rising star quarterback has one more left on his 4-year rookie deal, but the Eagles generally like to lock up young talent early. And it won’t be cheap. His agent, Nicole Lynn, is already looking to rent a Brinks truck:

Does anyone know where I can get a Brinks truck please?? 💰 Urgent ! — Nicole Lynn (@AgentNicoleLynn) January 13, 2023

Hurts and the front office appear headed to the negotiating table after the Super Bowl in February, win or lose. The price tag? It’s looking like somewhere in the neighborhood of $44.2 million per year, according to Spotrac. He could command a 6-year deal worth $266 million, maybe more depending on how the postseason plays out. Hurts answered a lot of questions with his play in the regular season.

Center Jason Kelce and right tackle Lane Johnson earned first-team honors on The Associated Press 2022 NFL All-Pro Team. Hurts was joined on the second team by receiver A.J. Brown, linebacker Haason Reddick (listed at edge rusher), and cornerback James Bradberry. No Darius Slay this time.

No Vacation Days for Nick Sirianni on Bye Week

Head coach Nick Sirianni was supposed to have Monday off. It was one of three scheduled vacation days for everyone as the Eagles recharged before returning to the practice field on Thursday. Unfortunately, Hurts didn’t quite get the memo.

He lobbied hard to come into the office to watch film with Sirianni, along with offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson. They relented and opened the doors to the practice facility, much to Hurts’ delight.

“I think Mrs. Sirianni gave me a hard time about that one. And his kids,” Hurts told reporters, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “But I told him we had business to tend to so, again, you know — we have an opportunity of a lifetime and, you know, every year we get to do this. I was talking about it to the team, to the offense.”

Jalen Hurts explains why he didn’t take Monday off. The dude really is 1 of 1 😤 pic.twitter.com/yIIfGtYh6R — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) January 12, 2023

Hurts continued: “I don’t remember who it was, but, you know, obviously, this past week has been a very crazy week in the NFL, and across the world, given the circumstances that happened on that Monday night game. And there’s so much we have to be thankful for and grateful for, and the opportunities that we have. Why not give it your all while you can? Because you never know when it could be done.”

Hurts was referring to the Damar Hamlin situation in Buffalo which literally shut down the NFL for a few days. There has been an outpouring of love and support across the entire sports landscape, spilling out into the real world where people seemed to get nicer for at least a week. Let’s see how long that lasts as we continue to pray for Hamlin.

Lane Johnson Returns to Practice, Hurts Throws

There had been a bit of negativity running around Twitter in recent days after videos emerged of a limited Hurts at practice. He wasn’t throwing at Thursday’s session, with some speculating that his strained right shoulder was injured far worse than the team was letting on. Never mind. The dual-threat quarterback was slinging it around on Friday and looked fine.

Jalen Hurts throwing today. pic.twitter.com/4F6cEyKZGV — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) January 13, 2023

Wait, there’s more good news. Right tackle Lane Johnson (groin) stretched and participated in position drills, according to Dave Zangaro. He has repeatedly told reporters that he expects to be out there in the NFC Divisional Round. Meanwhile, nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox (toe) remained out on Friday.