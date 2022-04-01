Jalen Hurts’ New Trainer Offers Strong Opinion on Eagles QB

The mystery over where Jalen Hurts has been training this offseason has been solved. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback has been working out at STARS Sports Training in California. He was spotted on Instagram doing some throwing sessions.

Head coach Nick Sirianni alerted everyone to the fact Hurts had been studying film and improving his mechanics. He encouraged reporters to “do the digging” on where he was. According to The Inquirer’s Josh Talentino, Hurts has been under the watchful eye of performance trainer Chris Flores who sees a player ready to put people on notice.

Flores said: “Hurts is a problem. A real one. We working on the details. Space, timing, concepts.”

Sirianni talked about Hurts’ development as a passer when he met with reporters on March 29 at the Annual League Meeting. He acknowledged that the Eagles have to focus in and tweak their aerial attack in 2022. They cannot rely strictly on the league’s top-ranked run offense to take them where they want to go.

“We’re going to work like crazy to get our pass game where we want it, to get it better,” Sirianni said. “That needs to be better. You want to make sure you’re not deficient in any area because then, obviously, the teams that are game-planning against you will have an opportunity to take advantage of that.”

‘Zero Chance’ Eagles Use All 3 First-Rounders

The Eagles own three first-round picks thanks to the Carson Wentz trade and some savvy maneuvering from Howie Roseman ahead of last year’s draft. There are plenty of theories about what they might do, including rumors of Kenny Pickett or Malik Willis coming to Philadelphia. Perish the thought of them using all three picks, says NFL draft expert Daniel Jeremiah.

“No chance, zero chance,” Jeremiah told NBC Sports’ John Clark. “I wouldn’t say I’d be shocked but I can’t even describe how close to surprised I would be. I wouldn’t be surprised if they trade back with a couple of these so, yeah, no – I don’t anticipate them using all three. I would imagine they are also going to try and get some assets for next year’s draft. It just makes sense from a timeline perspective, like if you’re going to build around Jalen Hurts this year.”

“You not only can get starters, you can get instant impact guys” -NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah: Eagles can get starting WR & starting edge rusher with their first round picks 🎧New podcast with @MoveTheSticks 1 month away from NFL Draft🔽https://t.co/2DH3zYwmfw pic.twitter.com/D78yw1IcN3 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) April 1, 2022

Kayvon Thibodeaux Dropping Down Mocks?

Former Oregon standout Kayvon Thibodeaux is widely considered the second-best pass rusher in this year’s draft. Most mocks have him going in the top-5 or top-10 at the very least. The 6-foot-4, 254-pounder posted 19 sacks during three collegiate seasons, including seven sacks in 2021 despite missing four games due to an ankle injury.

Concerns from that ankle injury – Thibodeaux wore a walking boot last season – may cause him to drop down draft boards. And ESPN draft experts Jordan Reid and Matt Miller think the Eagles might have a shot at him:

Looking at the draft order, if the Seahawks (No. 9) and Jets (No. 10) don’t select Thibodeaux, he could slide further, as Washington, Minnesota, Houston and Baltimore are not expected to select pass-rushers at picks Nos. 11-14. A lot can change once the draft starts and panic sets in, but one month out it’s not unrealistic to think Thibodeaux could be on the board for the Eagles at No. 15.