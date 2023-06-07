Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Makes Chris Simms’ Countdown: ‘Eat That S***’

Jalen Hurts probably doesn’t care where he ends up on any random sports talker’s list of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. It’s not in his DNA to track or worry about pointless lists. However, it was kind of refreshing to hear NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms finally throw a few flowers on Hurts.

Simms, mostly a career backup in the NFL, has been slowly unveiling his annual “Top 40 Quarterback Countdown” where he has routinely slighted Hurts. He had the Philadelphia Eagles starter listed at No. 25 prior to the 2022 season. And left Hurts completely off the countdown in 2021. This year, Simms has the $255 million man locked in at No. 7 following an MVP-caliber season and Super Bowl run.

“Listen, I’m not a jerk. I know I’ve said things and I’ve questioned him,” Simms said. “I root for him. I hope he’s yelling at me right there. I hope he’s going, ‘Yeah, eat that s***, Simms. I’m No. 7 now. I hope I proved you wrong.'”

Chris Simms' 2023 QB list: 7. Jalen Hurts

6. Trevor Lawrence

More importantly, Simms used some pretty strong adjectives to describe Hurts, particularly when it came to his leadership.

“The ultimate gamer. He really is,” Simms said. “I think you could argue that he’s the best leader in the NFL right now. Any position.”

Big praise. Deserved praise. Then, Simms knocked Hurts down a few pegs by outlining some key areas where the Eagles quarterback needs to improve. He partially blamed Hurts for losing the Super Bowl since the Kansas City Chiefs were able to “sell out for the run” which forced the Eagles into “great passing looks.” Unfortunately, Hurts didn’t make the throws. And the Eagles blew a 10-point lead.

“My point with the Super Bowl and he did a lot of awesome things,” Simms said. “But, you know my point … my point was it was a 10-point lead, he was on the better team, a lot of quarterbacks if they were in that situation would have been vilified. If [Patrick] Mahomes lost the game like that he would have been vilified. Josh Allen. Joe Burrow. Whatever. That was my only point.”

Leading Candidate for ‘Madden NFL 24’ Cover

EA Sports plans to release “Madden NFL 24” on June 7 and Hurts has been named as a leading candidate to grace the cover. The popular title is a true slice of Americana, arguably the most played video game in the country so having your name associated with it is a really big deal. NFL Media’s Bobby Kownack listed Hurts, along with Justin Jefferson and Travis Kelce, as three finalists for the honor.

Surely it can’t be Patrick Mahomes again, right?! The reigning AP Most Valuable Player has been chosen twice in the last four years. EA Sports should instead consider turning to Hurts, the quarterback who finished second to Mahomes in both Super Bowl LVII and MVP voting and has the talent to go toe-to-toe with Mahomes for years to come. Not only did Hurts throw for 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns against just six interceptions last season, but he also rushed for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns. He made a compelling case to become the face of this year’s game by putting up the video game-like numbers Madden players strive for.

Hurts Takes Batting Practice at Phillies Game

Hurts and favorite target A.J. Brown showed up at Citizens Bank Park on June 6 to take batting practice with the Philadelphia Phillies. They took some vicious cuts at the plate as the cameras were rolling. Brown, who played baseball in high school and college, knocked three dingers out of the park. Meanwhile, Hurts had a catch with Phillies manager Rob Thomson in the outfield.

Thomson told NBC Sports Philadelphia: “Jalen, just starting to play catch with him he was struggling because throwing a baseball is a little bit different than throwing a football, but because of the athleticism he adjusted so quickly. And by the time we were done playing catch, he was hitting me in the chest with every throw.”