Why Jalen Hurts Contract Continues to Benefit Howie Roseman, Eagles

The contract the Philadelphia Eagles signed Jalen Hurts to back in April continues to be a stroke of brilliance by general manager Howie Roseman.

Not only is Hurts playing his way into the forefront of the NFL MVP conversation by leading the Eagles to a league-best 10-1 start, in prime position to control their own destiny when it comes to home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, but the deal itself continues to create roster flexibility.

Hurts’ five-year extension worth $255 million places him among the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league, but as Spotrac points out, does not tie Roseman’s hands in terms of continuing to build around the 25-year-old ascending star.

As Spotrac points out, structurally, there’s a significant reason why Hurts’ contract isn’t a significant hindrance against the cap for the Eagles:

Jalen Hurts (Eagles, 25, $155M) Hurts is near/at the top of the MVP list heading toward the home stretch and he’s manning arguably the best team in all of football. His 2024 cap hit rings in at just $13.5M thanks to 5 prorated bonuses built into the deal. It’s all good in Philly.

Currently, the Eagles have approximately $2.33 million in cap space for the remainder of the 2023 campaign, and even with Hurts’ manageable cap hit, Roseman and Co. will have $45.8 million in spending flexibility for 2024.

Philadelphia’s cap space accounts for the 18th-most in the NFL, before accounting for potential restructures and moves made to create additional cap space.

Because of how Roseman and the Eagles structured Hurts’ deal, Philadelphia has the ability to continue building around their quarterback and further propping open their Super Bowl window well beyond this season.

Shaq Leonard Visiting Eagles

The Eagles are in the mix for All-Pro linebacker Shaq Leonard, and will be hosting the former Indianapolis Colts star for a visit on Wednesday.

Leonard left a visit with Philadelphia’s NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys without a contract, and the Eagles are hoping to avoid a similar fate.

Similarly to Roseman and the Eagles trading for Robert Quinn prior to the trade deadline last season, and signing Ndamukong Suh for the stretch run, Philadelphia is looking to give the defense a boost by bringing in a veteran playmaker like Leonard at a key position of need.

Prior to being released by the Colts, Leonard produced 65 total tackles this season, despite playing a reduced role in Indianapolis’ defense.

49ers ‘Extremely Confident’ Ahead of NFC Championship Game Rematch

Sunday afternoon, the Eagles face arguably the most daunting task of the season, and potentially their most important game of the 2023 campaign.

When the San Francisco 49ers come to town, not only is the clash against the Eagles a rematch of the 2023 NFC Championship Game, but could wind up deciding the venue for the conference championship game come January.

Niners pass-rusher says that he believes his team is firing on all cylinders ahead of their return to the City of Brotherly Love.

“I think they’re really good, and they’ve found ways to win this year,” Bosa said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “So it’s just going to be another game, another game where we have to execute. And I’m extremely confident this go-around. I was confident last year, but some things early in the game definitely hurt us. But we’re just excited for another opportunity.”

Sunday features two of the most complete teams in the NFL, and the winner should feel pretty confident about their chances of representing the NFC in the Super Bowl.