NFL Agent Sets Price on New Contract for Eagles QB Jalen Hurts: ‘It Wouldn’t Shock Me’

The question of a contract extension for Jalen Hurts is more a matter of when than if at this point. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback has exceeded expectations through six games, with a perfect 6-0 record as the ultimate bargaining chip as the two sides get ready to hit the negotiating table.

Heavy’s NFL Insider Matt Lombardo has been tracking Hurts’ progress and sees a “massive” financial commitment on the horizon. In his latest Heavy in the Trenches column, Lombardo spoke to multiple agents, executives and salary cap analysts to find out what the market value might be for the MVP candidate. The going rate for “elite” quarterbacks is about $50 million annually, which is a good place to start.

Hurts is in the third year of a rookie deal that pays him a pittance of $1.082 million in 2022. He’s not eligible for a pay bump until February and the conclusion of the 2022 campaign. Here is how Lombardo’s sources broke it down:

“Starting quarterbacks in this league today need to make at least $30 million annually,” an NFL agent told Heavy. “Do I think he’s elite? Probably not, but he’s elite in that system. It wouldn’t shock me at all if he winds up as a top-10 highest-paid quarterback in the league, and he’s for sure in the MVP race.” Hurts has had an elite first six weeks of the 2022 campaign, passing for 1,514 yards with 6 touchdowns to 2 interceptions, while rushing for 293 yards and 6 touchdowns and picking his spots as a more effective runner. Read More From Heavy Get Coached Into the Best Shape of Your Life “I think he’s playing at a top-5 quarterback level,” an agent who has negotiated some of the top quarterback contracts in the sport told Heavy. “If he keeps playing like this, he’ll command $45 million plus. Per season.”

Hurts Making Presence Felt Off the Field

Hurts has done everything asked of him and more since taking the reins as QB1. He’s been a vocal and engaged participant in the community, from surprising middle schoolers at football camps to speaking out on gun violence. Hurts seems to turn everything he touches into gold.

.@JalenHurts speaks out on gun violence and urges the need for change. (via @Eagles) pic.twitter.com/usQLKeWfFd — NFL (@NFL) June 6, 2022

Another area where he’s lent his support is as a cheerleader for the city’s other professional franchises. He has sent Bryce Harper and the Phillies kudos on Twitter while sitting courtside at Sixers games. On Saturday night, Hurts was the ceremonial Bell Ringer prior to the hometown team taking on the Spurs.

Jalen Hurts brought the ENERGY for this bell ringing! 🗣🗣🗣 pic.twitter.com/doGeerCfOF — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) October 22, 2022

Eagles Need to Keep Climbing: ‘Long Way to Go’

The Eagles went into the bye undefeated, but there was no feeling of satisfaction in the locker room. Hurts would never let a sense of complacency set in. Perhaps that is the main reason why the Eagles intend to hand him a bank-breaking contract next year. His unwavering sense of awareness and ability to be a calming force amid the storm is what motivates everyone else to raise the bar.

“I think we have a long way to go as a football team in terms of our growth and our development,” Hurts said after beating the Cowboys. “I think the beautiful part about this football team is regardless of the circumstance, regardless of how it looks, we stick together. We’ve shown that throughout this first six-week stint. We just want to continue to grow. Continue to grow together. It’s not going to be easy, it’s a climb. The higher you get in that climb, it gets more treacherous.”