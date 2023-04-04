Major Update Leaked on Contract Negotiations with Jalen Hurts, Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are going to pay Jalen Hurts. Everyone knows that at this point. Team owner Jeffrey Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman have both gone on record with their intentions to sign Hurts. They understand the value of having a franchise quarterback under contract.

Speculation has been dominating the headlines in recent weeks, with everyone offering some kind of opinion. Dak Prescott has been mentioned as a good blueprint for what a Hurts’ contract might look like. Kyler Murray and Derek Carr have been loosely mentioned as comparisons, too. But the golden goose is Patrick Mahomes who inked a 10-year, $450 million contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020.

"I think the contract Jalen is going to get is going to be higher in guarantees than the one Carson got." – @Jeff_McLane on the potential new contract for Jalen Hurts compared to Carson Wentz's a few years ago — 975TheFanatic (@975TheFanatic) April 4, 2023

It sounds like a large sum, but it was wrapped up in roster bonuses so the deal is actually a team-friendly one. The Eagles are going to push for something similar to Mahomes, per The Athletic’s Mike Sando, and Hurts’ personality leans towards him doing anything to help the franchise. He’s going to be a very rich quarterback no matter what happens.

Sando wrote: “They have an extra first-round pick. And I think Hurts will do a Mahomes-type deal with good structure for the team. He seems to get it.”

The #Eagles’ extension talks with Jalen Hurts shouldn’t be that complicated, Sal Paolantonio tells me, on latest @HeavyOnSports’ The Matt Lombardo Show: https://t.co/ZWcKZ5hDta pic.twitter.com/Mz3F8AphZG — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) April 4, 2023

ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio also chimed in with his opinion during a recent appearance on the Matt Lombardo Show. He agreed with Sando’s take, adding that Hurts “understands the economics of the league.” Again, Hurts is going to get his money. The question comes down to how much wiggle room, in terms of years and money, the two sides are willing to compromise on in the coming weeks. Stay tuned.

Howie Roseman: ‘We Want Him Here Long Term’

Sometimes front-office executives speak in riddles, disguised in enigmas meant to fool agents at the negotiating table. And while Howie Roseman surely has an agenda when it comes to working out a contract extension for Hurts, he’s been pretty open about his desire to get a deal done. The Eagles don’t want to lose their 24-year-old MVP candidate.

“We want him here long term,” Roseman told reporters, via Dave Spadaro. “He’s going into the last year of his deal and that’s going to be a priority for us to extend him. We have a great relationship with him.”

Speaking from the NFL owners meetings, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said the team would like to sign QB Jalen Hurts to a contract extension “relatively soon.” Roseman reiterated multiple times getting Hurts on a long-term deal remains a priority. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) March 27, 2023

Roseman continued: “You have to navigate the offseason understanding that we’re not going to lose our franchise quarterback with one year left on his deal. Whatever that means, it means that 2024 is going to look different. We’re not going to have a quarterback on a rookie deal.”

NFL Insider Says ‘Matter of Time’ Until Deal Gets Done

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport added more fuel to the fire by stating that a deal for Hurts will be done relatively soon. He didn’t have a timeline, but it sure sounded like contract negotiations are ongoing and could be wrapped up ahead of Eagles’ training camp, maybe even before the NFL draft in a best-case scenario.

“These things, negotiations, wind up taking on a brain of their own,” Rapoport said. “Maybe a year ago it was sort of like we’re not really sure which way this is going to go, but now the Eagles are all-in for Jalen Hurts, and this thing really only seems to be a matter of time.”