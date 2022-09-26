Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Joining Giants Duo on All-Star Team: Report

Jalen Hurts looks to be joining a new squad after three straight weeks of MVP ball. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback has become a charter member of the Global Flag Football Ambassador All-Star Team.

The Associated Press’ Rob Maaddi reported that Hurts was one of four new members set to join an organization tasked to “champion, amplify and support” the long-term growth of flag football. Others included Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, former Giants Osi Umenyiora and Eli Manning, along with pioneering NFL Replay Assistant Desiree Abrams.

According to Maaddi, the NFL is reformatting the annual Pro Bowl into a competitive flag football contest starting this year. Peyton Manning will be one of the coaches in the inaugural game slated for February 5, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Another victory for an underappreciated sport that has been receiving a groundswell of support.

“It is the ultimate team sport that combines fitness, creativity and strategy in a fast, fun and exceptionally exciting format,” charter member Russell Wilson said. “The skills and competitiveness at the elite level are truly next level and really showcase everything that is great about the sport.”

The @NFL and @IFAFMedia have named the first team of Global Flag Football Ambassadors which includes @DangeRussWilson, @dak, and @CooperKupp. 👏🏾 This all-star team of men and women will further raise the profile and promote the values of @NFLFLAG: https://t.co/BYezpxvJvm pic.twitter.com/vtqVsRDHUl — Troy Vincent, Sr. (@TroyVincentSr) September 8, 2022

Hurts lent his support for flag football in late July when he surprised middle schoolers at a youth football camp. He also showed up to hang with kids in Germantown and make a donation, via Frosted Flakes, to the School District of Philadelphia. Hurts has chosen to be an ambassador for flag football and youth sports in general, especially in the local community.

“It goes a long way because I know, different strokes for different folks, and everybody has a different situation but oftentimes kids need hope,” Hurts told Heavy. “And they need someone they can believe in. More importantly, they need someone who believes in them.”

Hurts Dedicated to Proving His Doubters Wrong

He’ll never be the one to say ‘I told you so’ but his play on the field is enough. Hurts was criticized and doubted all offseason, even traded out of people’s minds. Guess what? He’s still here and proving everybody wrong. Except himself.

Hurts talked to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer on the bus ride home from Washington on Sunday after the Eagles’ 24-8 victory. Here’s what he said:

It’s always been there. Every time, I had my way of proving them wrong. Every time. That’s not why I do it. I proved myself right. That’s always what I want to do is achieve everything I set myself out to do. But it starts with the work you put in. I think all the criticism that I get, everything that comes my way in negative comments, I’m my biggest critic, so I can handle it.

Be The Calm In The Storm pic.twitter.com/MQj0WfNUuB — Jalen Hurts (@JalenHurts) September 26, 2022

Nick Sirianni Comments on Jalen Hurts’ Ceiling

The buzzword for two straight weeks has been “ceiling,” as in how high is it for Jalen Hurts? With each passing touchdown, it’s becoming harder and harder to predict. The sky’s the limited right now, according to head coach Nick Sirianni. Grab a ladder.

“Again, I don’t think we’ve seen Jalen’s ceiling,” Sirianni told reporters. “I know we haven’t seen Jalen’s ceiling, he just continues to get better. I think it’s just the progression that Jalen Hurts makes as a player. Why is that? You guys know what I’m going to say, right? He’s tough. He loves football. Those are major things that are going to help a guy reach their ceiling.”

That cloud-tickling ceiling comes with huge financial ramifications, too. The clock is ticking on the Eagles to decide whether or not to hand out a lucrative contract extension. All signs appear to be pointing to yes after a 3-0 start to the season.