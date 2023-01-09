Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Unleashes on Teammates in NSFW Speech

The Philadelphia Eagles are banking on two home playoff games at Lincoln Financial Field before boarding a flight bound for Glendale, Arizona. The latter is the host city for Super Bowl LVII on February 12.

While no one in the locker room is shouting the words Super Bowl – that would be a jinx at this point in the year — they all know what the ultimate goal is. Quarterback Jalen Hurts returned from a right shoulder injury on Sunday to make sure the Eagles locked up the No. 1 seed. Now it’s all about fine-tuning the details heading into the postseason tournament, something he made sure to pound home in his expletive-laden post-game speech:

Hurts said: “Let’s run this s*** up, bro. This s*** gotta come through us, this s*** come through us, like this whole f****** year everything has been dependent on who? On us. We control what we can, we play our type of ball, and nobody can f*** with us. But we have to clean up this little s***. We have to clean up this little s***. We have not to play our best ball yet as a team, I know it. We kinda getting our s*** back, we’re jelling the pieces that been gone, [guys] that have been absent and s***. Let’s get this s*** going so we can play our best ball in front of us when we need it the most.”

Jalen Hurts’ victory speech to the team after clinching the NFC East and #1 seed. Straight chills. pic.twitter.com/451Z3SqRc8 — Kendall Beck (@KBeckEagles) January 9, 2023

Stop Comparing the 2022 Eagles to the 2017 Eagles

Everybody wants to start drawing comparisons between the 2017 Eagles and the 2022 Eagles. One problem, the other squad actually went out and won a Super Bowl championship. That’s not to say Hurts can’t lead this year’s team to the promised land but they are far from a finished product.

According to Super Bowl champion Brandon Graham, there is much to clean up as they start climbing the mountain top.

“You know what I love about this team? We won this game, everybody’s happy, but we know we could be so much better,” Graham told reporters. “And we know as we climb the mountain top, things get harder. We’ve got two weeks to make sure we clean up what we did today. But overall, we’re going to enjoy this one. We had goals to win the division and number one spot was on the list. That was another goal of ours. We accomplished that, but we could be so much better just from this game alone.”

Spoken Like a True Champion



“what I love about this team? We won this game, everybody’s happy, but we know we could be so much better. And we know as we climb the mountain top, things get harder. We’ve got two weeks to make sure we clean up what we did today” -Brandon Graham pic.twitter.com/PztFxTQwgK — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) January 9, 2023

Eagles Set Multiple Single-Season Records

A.J. Brown broke Mike Quick’s franchise record for receiving yards in a single season on the first play from scrimmage. He now tops the record books with 1,496 yards. He wasn’t the only one rewriting history, though.

In their first season as teammates, Eagles WRs A.J. Brown (1,496) & DeVonta Smith (95) set franchise records in receiving yards and receptions, respectively. Brown: "I feel that we are just getting started. We have a long way to go. We are going to be here together for a while.” pic.twitter.com/i109R8DMng — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) January 9, 2023

DeVonta Smith set a new franchise mark for receptions by a wide receiver after hauling in 7 balls for 67 yards on Sunday. The Heisman Trophy winner finished the year with 95 catches, which is tops for wide receivers and No. 2 on the all-time list behind Zach Ertz’s 116 receptions in 2018. Smith ended the 2022 campaign with 1,196 yards and 7 touchdowns.

The #Eagles led the NFL with 70 sacks this season, tied with the 1987 #Bears (70 sacks) for the third-most sacks by a team in a season in NFL history. Only the 1984 #Bears (72 sacks) and 1989 #Vikings (71) had more. — Mike Jurecki (@mikejurecki) January 9, 2023

Meanwhile, the Eagles set the franchise record for regular-season wins with 14. They also earned the NFC’s top seed for the fifth time in franchise history. Philadelphia scored a franchise-best 477 total points in 2022 while becoming the only team in NFL history to rush for 25+ touchdowns in consecutive seasons.

The Eagles’ defense was also dominant this season and their 70 total sacks set a new franchise mark for a single season. They also became the first NFL team to have four different players — Haason Reddick (16), Brandon Graham (11), Javon Hargrave (11) and Josh Sweat (11) — record 10+ sacks in the same season.