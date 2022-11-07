NFL Insider Projects Contract ‘Floor’ for Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

There is no shortage of rumors when it comes to what Jalen Hurts’ contract extension might look like. Kyler Murray’s $230.5 million — valued at $46 million per season — keeps popping up as the best starting point on a new deal.

Heavy’s Matt Lombardo talked to a few agents who attempted to put Hurts’ situation in perspective. It all comes down to whether the triple-threat quarterback continues to play at an elite or MVP level. If he does, the sky is the limit. And the Philadelphia Eagles will know they have their franchise starter.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano called Murray’s annual number the “floor” and threw out an even bigger projection: $50 million per year, especially if he secures the double whammy of an MVP award and a Super Bowl championship. He also mused whether Hurts’ team would push for a fully guaranteed contract, which is what Lamar Jackson is doing. Graziano wrote:

As I’ve written for a number of years now, the only way NFL players are ever going to get to fully guaranteed contracts is if the star quarterbacks insist on them while they have the leverage. If the Eagles want to talk contract extension with Hurts at the end of this season, as I believe they will, then right now it appears he will have a great deal of leverage. Remember: Hurts was not a first-round pick, so the Eagles do not hold a fifth-year option on him. He’s signed through 2023, and that’s it.

Nick Sirianni Says Hurts Not Worried About Contract

The Eagles can’t offer Hurts a new contract until February 2023, so everyone’s best guess at what he might get is nothing more than fodder for the rumor mill. He has to continue to go out there and prove it every single week. Which is exactly what he’s doing. Head coach Nick Sirianni reiterated that Hurts isn’t concerned about his contract after the Eagles beat the Steelers.

“Jalen is ultra-focused, and he’s focused on the process of how he gets better every day,” Sirianni told reporters on October 30. “He’s not focused on what his next contract might be or what we’re going to do in three weeks or what the outcome of this season is or anything like that. All he’s focused on is day by day. He’s the leader of our team. That’s huge. Everybody falls with that.”

"If he not at the top of your list for the MVP candidate, I don't know what it is" —@bigplay24slay with big time props for @JalenHurts pic.twitter.com/y1AK2fLap1 — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) November 6, 2022

Hurts Jokes About UPS ‘Side Hustle’

There was a fun video making the rounds showing a UPS driver who very closely resembles Hurts. An Eagles fan jumps on to say “my man threw 3 touchdowns and then 14 packages … what the f*** Jalen Hurts!” Obviously Hurts isn’t doubling as an MVP UPS driver but the clip went viral. And Hurts himself commented on it.

I never told y’all about my side hustle ? https://t.co/DXQPhXZQLa — Jalen Hurts (@JalenHurts) November 5, 2022

Hurts had the second-highest passer rating in Week 9 at 128.9 and now has the second-highest passer rating in the NFL for the 2022 season at 107.8. He’s sandwiched between Tua Tagovailoa (115.9) and Geno Smith (107.2). No one saw that coming, right? Hurts and the Eagles remain atop the NFC East and they are the only undefeated team in football at 8-0.