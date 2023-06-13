Eagles Fans Freak Out over Jalen Hurts ‘Nasty’ New Injury

The Philadelphia Eagles better watch out for charity events. Jalen Hurts narrowly avoided disaster last weekend when he slid into third base at a charity softball game and badly scraped up his left leg. Luckily, it looked a lot worse than it was.

Hurts, fresh off inking a $255 million contract, bounced right back up after the ill-fated slide and even performed a Griddy dance as he crossed home plate. Nothing to worry about. That didn’t stop some overly-cautious fans from helping the video go viral on Twitter where the “nasty burn” received 1.6 million views. Hurts’ friction-burned leg looked like it survived a house fire.

#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts got a nasty burn on his leg after sliding in @DeVontaSmith_6’s celebrity softball game 😬 That looks that STINGS pic.twitter.com/I2qg917f96 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) June 12, 2023

The incident occurred at DeVonta Smith’s second-annual charity softball game at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown. Remember, A.J. Brown survived a scary bike incident at the Eagles Autism Challenge. Back to Smith’s event: Dallas Goedert won the home-run derby and Terrell Owens was named MVP of the game. Team Smith beat Team Dotson 14-5. Proceeds from the event went to St. Luke’s Hospital and Lehigh Valley Iron Pig Charities.

Jalen Hurts Addresses Media at Eagles OTAs

The Eagles wrapped up OTAs on June 8 in South Philadelphia and Jalen Hurts addressed the media before they broke for a six-week vacation.

Jalen Hurts looks noticeably bigger. He makes Bryce Harper look small. pic.twitter.com/4b2bSa0p6B — DiBirds (@DiBirdsBlog) June 6, 2023

It was his first time speaking since breaking the bank on a five-year deal that pays him $51 million per year. True to his humble personality, Hurts stuck to the script and talked about the journey ahead. Last year was last year.

“I always say that there is no arrival, there’s only the journey,” Hurts told reporters. “And I use so many different things to fuel me to keep going. And that’s all I ever want to do. That’s all I ever want to be, is just be the best player I can be. Be the best teammate I can be. And that takes a lot of constructive criticism, self-criticism, and also self-awareness of knowing who you are and where you are, and how far you’ve come.”

Minor Surgery on Right Ankle to Remove ‘Hardware’

Hurts underwent minor surgery on his right ankle earlier this offseason to fix a lingering college injury. The procedure removed “hardware” that had been inserted into the ankle after Hurts suffered a high ankle sprain in 2018, according to ESPN. The surgery took place in February and was considered minor.

This marked the second ankle surgery in consecutive offseasons for Hurts who underwent a procedure on his left ankle in 2022. Known to be the ultimate gamer, the Eagles quarterback has only missed three games due to injury over the past two seasons. He is not expected to be limited or restricted in any way when the team reports for training camp on July 25.

“Again, Jalen may be the most coachable person I’ve ever been around in my life. He’s just always looking to get better,” head coach Nick Sirianni said. “Now, that’s our job as coaches, to make sure we’re feeding him good information. He’s so coachable, he just keeps getting better, and he keeps getting better, and he keeps getting better.”