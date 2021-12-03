Eagles Update Jalen Hurts’ Status, Snap Distributions Revealed

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni wasn’t ready to name Jalen Hurts his starter for Sunday. The dual-threat quarterback has been nursing a sore ankle, an ailment which made him a limited participant at practices all week.

Hurts is officially questionable, according to Sirianni. He and backup Gardner Minshew have been splitting the snaps almost evenly at practices, although Sirianni revealed Hurts had more than half of the 125 walk-through reps on Wednesday. The team is holding out hope Hurts can use the next two days to heal up. They want him out there against the New York Jets.

“We still got time to make that decision,” Sirianni said. “Jalen is questionable, but we still have 48 – a little less than 48 hours to let the body heal, see what’s going on even a little bit more. So, it’s an unknown right now.”

Sirianni also updated the status of two other key offensive players. Running back Jordan Howard has been ruled out as he continues to battle back from a knee injury sustained in Week 11 versus New Orleans. Running back Boston Scott is officially questionable with an undisclosed non-COVID illness. Scott didn’t see any live reps this week at practice.

“I’m confident that if Boston is up and ready to go, he’s up and ready to go,” Sirianni said. “So, I’m just waiting to hear back with his illness.”

‘Lot of Discussions’ on Getting Hurts Cleared

Hurts seemed convinced he would be playing against the Jets when he met with reporters on December 1. The confident 23-year-old told reporters his ankle felt fine and it wouldn’t affect him at all. “I’ll be ready to go,” Hurts said.

But the decision isn’t up to Hurts. There are many voices in that discussion room, including Sirianni and general manager Howie Roseman. Team owner Jeffrey Lurie most likely has a say, too. Remember, the Eagles are trying to figure out if Hurts is their franchise starter and the risk of long-term injury has to be factored in. He also has to get cleared by doctors and trainers.

“Yeah, a lot of parties at play there to make sure we do what’s best for Jalen and his body and, obviously, the team,” Sirianni said. “But player health is the first and foremost most important thing. So, there will be a lot of discussions with the trainers, the doctors, we got to listen to Jalen on how his body feels.”

Eagles Wearing White Jerseys, Black Pants

The Eagles announced they will be wearing white jerseys and black pants in Week 13. This will mark only the second time in franchise history they’ll be donning that uniform color combination. The last time? A 30-13 dismantling of the Denver Broncos in Week 10.

It’s also “My Cause, My Cleats” this week which means players will be sporting custom cleats representing their favorite charities. The Eagles collaborated with Soles By Sir and artist Marcus Rivero on the design, artwork, and production for many of the player cleats, according to a press release. Look for the hashtag #MyCauseMyCleats to learn about the stories behind the players and their cleats.