Jalen Hurts Dropping Dimes to Quez Watkins [WATCH]

DeVonta Smith wasn’t the only player catching bombs from Jalen Hurts this past weekend. The second-year quarterback appears committed to building chemistry with all his young receivers and put it on display during a workout with Quez Watkins.

Hurts, the unofficial starter for the Philadelphia Eagles, knows the “rent is due every day” and the Heisman Trophy runner-up has been doing everything in his power to better himself and the team this summer. His newest teammate drawing rave reviews is Quez Watkins, the 2020 second-round pick out of Southern Miss.

The speedy receiver was spotted running routes and cutting on a dime during a recent workout. His footwork and hips looked much improved. Watkins also appeared to have packed on some lean muscle to his 6-foot, 193-pound frame.

Quez Watkins from yesterday's workout with Jalen Hurts. His cuts look more fluid. Good footwork, sink in hips, and explosion out of the cut. Promising!#Eagles (from @CoachBrown_MDN) pic.twitter.com/3tOQwcMYgY — Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) June 27, 2021

Watkins made seven receptions for 106 yards (13 targets) and a touchdown in 2020 for Philly. The rookie saw action in only six games after starting the season on injured reserve. He suffered a hamstring injury last year at training camp and it lingered until Week 4.

It took him a minute to rise up the depth chart but eventually earned some trust and played at least 22 snaps in three of the last four games. Remember, Watkins and Hurts had been throwing a lot on the scout team before Carson Wentz was benched. Their relationship continues to grow and develop.

“I think Quez Watkins has a really good relationship with Jalen,” former head coach Doug Pederson said last December. “They’ve been throwing a lot together on the service team.”

Pederson Hints at NFL Coaching Return

The last time anyone heard from Doug Pederson was back in January when the Eagles did an about-face and fired him. The Super Bowl-winning coach seemed to be the odd man out during an internal power struggle in what has been described as an increasingly “dysfunctional” organization. Rumors aside, Pederson has been enjoying his time off and hitting the golf course any chance he gets.

Nothing better than a Philly Special for birdie by former @Eagles head coach Doug Pederson at the Ron Jaworski Celebrity Golf Challenge to benefit @jawsyouthplay. Hear from Doug tonight on @6abc. @jawscelebgolf @jawsCEOQB pic.twitter.com/lreh6l718O — mark meany (@markmeany) June 28, 2021

On Monday, Pederson showed up at the Ron Jaworski Celebrity Golf Challenge in Atlantic City, NJ. The 53-year-old appeared on The Anthony Gargano Show on 97.5 The Fanatic to update his future plans. Does he want to return to the NFL? Yes, one day.

“The competitor inside wants to continue to compete,” Pederson said, via NJ Advance Media. “Hopefully, I get an opportunity to lead another football team and do the same things again and learn from the last five years — what a great teaching moment for me. I always talk about how we learn from failures and different things like that. I don’t want to say that this was a failure, but at the same time, I want to learn from the last five years moving forward in my next opportunity.”

Carson Wentz Coming Down at the Linc

Journalism works, folks! Heavy.com reported earlier this week about Eagles fans being upset about the Carson Wentz banner hanging outside Lincoln Financial Field. It was a “pathetic” reminder of a forgettable chapter in franchise history, according to many on social media.

Well, the organization must have been listening because the Wentz banner is coming down. There is no immediate knowledge of what might go up in its place. Hurts was one leading vote-getter, but we would vote for living legend Jason Kelce. No one likes us, we don’t care.