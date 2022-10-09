‘Animated Conversation’ Erupts Between Eagles Star and Coach

Trust the process. Trust the play-call. Following Sunday’s 20-17 win, there were some unexpected drama in the locker room amid the post-game victory party vibe.

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and quarterback Jalen Hurts were spotted having an “animated conversation,” per The Inquirer’s Josh Tolentino. There seemed to be a miscommunication on the team’s final drive, with Hurts possibly going rogue on pre-snap checks. Steichen could be seen mouthing the words “trust me” to Hurts after his curious third-down incompletion forced them to settle for a field goal.

#Eagles OC Shane Steichen is spending extra time with Jalen Hurts at Hurts’ locker postgame. Steichen having a very animated conversation with his QB who directed the game-winning drive. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) October 9, 2022

It’s unclear where Steichen wanted Hurts to go with the football there, although A.J. Brown appeared to be open on the play. It wasn’t the only time during Sunday’s game that things got heated. Head coach Nick Sirianni was seen yelling “what did you see?” at Hurts earlier in the day when a screen pass to DeVonta Smith got badly blown up. It was a bad read.

Sirianni not happy on the sideline pic.twitter.com/3xH6lh89bd — Brodes Media (@BrodesMedia) October 9, 2022

The conversation looked a bit one-sided. Sirianni and Hurts went on record last week with how much they trusted each other going so far as to label it “supreme trust.” These two are unequivocally on the same page at all times.

“Who do you trust? I trust Jalen to make the right decisions with the football,” Sirianni said on October 3. “That’s a big part of it. You heard the first guy I mentioned, right? I trust Jalen. I trust Jalen. I trust Jalen, right, because he’s going to be touching the ball every single time.”

Jason Kelce Gets Ankle Injury, MRI Scheduled

Jason Kelce limped off the field at the end of the second quarter as fears of a ruptured knee started to creep in. Then, in unbreakable ironman fashion, Kelce ran out of the tunnel to start the second half. He returned and finished the game but he’s not in the clear. Kelce has a lower ankle sprain and will undergo an MRI on Monday, per NBC Sports Philadelphia.

A banged-up Jason Kelce makes his way through the tunnel, stopping for old friend Jon Dorenbos. pic.twitter.com/UMIarXrqEu — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) October 9, 2022

Kelce was evaluated for a concussion, too. He had his helmet knocked off on a goal-line play and came out to be evaluated for that in the first half. He went back on the next series and hurt his ankle on the first play.

“With the whole Tua [Tagovailoa] thing they are trying to be extra cautious now with everybody,” Kelce told reporters. “They were evaluating me for that [concussion]. Once I got cleared for that I went back out there and just sprained it on that play.”

The All-Pro center was starting in his 127th consecutive regular-season game, which is third all-time in franchise history. Jon Runyan tops the list with 144.

“We all know he’s a soldier,” Hurts said of Kelce, “and that’s something I damn sure don’t take for granted.”

Jason Kelce walks off on his own power, but clearly in discomfort. Cam Jurgens takes his spot for now pic.twitter.com/4uIsDGQDlh — Brodes Media (@BrodesMedia) October 9, 2022

Did Milton Williams Tip Cardinals Field Goal?

A Twitter photo seems to show defensive tackle Milton Williams getting a hand on the potential game-tying field goal. The kick sailed wide right off the foot of Cardinals replacement kicker Matt Ammendola. It’s possible Williams tipped it just enough to alter the football’s trajectory. You be the judge: