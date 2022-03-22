Eagles Legend Compares Jalen Hurts to Ex-Ravens Super Bowl Champion

First things first, Randall Cunningham is “all in” on Jalen Hurts being the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles. The Ultimate Weapon loves his character, ability, and comfort level. Cunningham believes Hurts can lead his former team to a Super Bowl in “two or three years.”

That’s the good. But Cunningham also made a stunning comparison when discussing Hurts that may rub some people the wrong way. The 58-year-old brought up the name Trent Dilfer in detailing why he thinks another Lombardi Trophy is in the Eagles’ grasp. If Hurts can manage the game like Dilfer did for the Baltimore Ravens in 2001, then he expects the confetti to fall.

“I remember there was Baltimore, that had Trent Dilfer, and Trent was able to just be who he had to be for the team, hand it off, sling a couple of rocks, and just be a great leader,” Cunningham said during an appearance on NFL Now. “That’s what we need to do with Jalen, let him be himself and build a defense like Buddy Ryan had – and I wish I had been there in 1991 and 1993 when I got injured – I think we could have won Super Bowls back then.”

That 1991 Eagles’ defense is considered the greatest unit in the last 30 years. Cunningham tore his ACL in Week 1 and was lost for the season. The key for Philadelphia in 2022 and beyond is to keep Hurts healthy.

“But I believe if they keep Jalen healthy, everybody gets along, as normal Philadelphia pulls for their team, like no other group of fans in the nation, then I think it could happen,” Cunningham said. “I think we could go to the Super Bowl. I’d give it two, three years … and it’ll happen.”

Brian Dawkins Doubles Down on Hurts

Another Eagles legend has been riding the Hurts’ wagon from the beginning. Brian Dawkins liked what he saw out of the young quarterback heading into the 2021 campaign and his opinion only got stronger after watching him lead Philly to the playoffs. The Hall of Famer called out the “the fight” in a kid who has been doubted throughout his career.

“He’s a very poised quarterback, he doesn’t get rattled pretty easily that I can see,” Dawkins said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia, “and he’s already been through a lot in his young career at Alabama of having to continue to fight for his job. So I love the fight in him.”

Eagles Announce Details for 2022 Draft Party

A feeling of normalcy has swept over the country as more and more people get vaccinated against COVID-19. The NFL is taking their draft on the road to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 28, with the first round slated to begin at 8 p.m. The Eagles will hold a live draft party to mark the event at Lincoln Financial Field that evening starting at 6:30 p.m.

The Eagles’ Draft Party is open to the general public and operating at full capacity for the first time since 2019. Tickets cost $10 (click here to purchase), with all proceeds benefiting Eagles Autism Foundation. Spacing is limited and tickets are on a first-come, first-served basis.