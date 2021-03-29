Eagles Heavily Conflicted on Jalen Hurts, QB Position: Report

The decision to move six spots down in the draft seemed to reinforce the Philadelphia Eagles’ commitment to Jalen Hurts. It eliminated the temptation to take a quarterback in the first round.

Hurts would be the unquestioned starter in Week 1, barring Joe Flacco finding the Fountain of Youth. Well, maybe that’s not the case. The Associated Press’ Rob Maaddi put out an interesting tweet claiming that the Eagles remain “unsure” about Hurts. He went so far as to say there is “no consensus in the building.”

The organization frantically tried to repair their fractured relationship with Carson Wentz before trading him, per Maaddi. They also attempted to move up in this year’s draft to get in a prime position to take a rookie quarterback. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman talked in general terms about how to manage quarterbacks and their egos.

“I know there’s been a lot of conversation here and elsewhere about the relationship with quarterbacks and what you do with them,” Roseman told reporters on March 18. “For us, it’s always about being quarterback driven. If we have a quarterback, we are going to talk to them, we are going to get their perspective on things. It’s as much their team as anyone’s. We’ve looked at that and kind of thought about that. That’s just who we are.”

#Eagles are unsure about Jalen Hurts. No consensus in the building. After beating the Saints, they wanted to get rid of Carson Wentz. After next 3 losses, they wanted to work it out with Carson. After trading Carson, they considered a trade up for a QB before trading down to 12. — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) March 26, 2021

Head coach Nick Sirianni tread lightly on the subject in a recent press conference, although he noted his first priority was to accentuate what Hurts does well.

“So we’re thinking about Jalen and the things he does well: what he did well at Alabama, what he did well at Oklahoma, what he did well last year when he was here,” Sirianni said. “We’re thinking about those things and how we can make him as successful as we possibly can.”

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

NFL Expanding Regular Season to 17 Games

The NFL will officially expand the regular season from 16 to 17 games, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. It was a formality after the new collective bargaining agreement was approved back in March. However, the extra game is a huge change and could be a heavy lift for a league that hasn’t altered its scheduling format since 1978 when it went from 14 to 16 games.

17 games in the NFL is great for 💰 but they are going to have to adjust practices and what a regular offseason looks like. Dudes were already falling apart playing 16. As a whole this is great but adjustments have to be made. — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) March 28, 2021

Many players had voiced concerns about an expanded schedule prior to the March vote but the measure ended up passing by 60 votes, with current and former players discussing the pros and cons of it.

Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick is a yes on the proposed CBA pic.twitter.com/kmmZWPaCoN — trey wingo (@wingoz) March 6, 2020

Happy Birthday, Randall Cunningham

Randall Cunningham, aka The Ultimate Weapon, was one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play in Philadelphia. He turned 58 years old on Friday and received a ton of love on social media, including a celebratory tweet from his old team. The Eagles posted a highlight-reel message wishing him a happy birthday.

No wonder they called him The Ultimate Weapon. Happy birthday, Randall Cunningham!#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/kNJRKODaxS — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 27, 2021

Cunningham ranks third on the all-time franchise list for passing yards (22,877) and touchdowns (50) while his starting record (63-43-1) remains second-best in team history. More importantly, he redefined the quarterback position with his dual-threat capabilities and finished as the NFL’s all-time leader in rushing yards (4,928) when he retired in 2001. Legend.

READ ALSO: