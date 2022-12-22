Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Unleashes on NFC Rivals: ‘Let’s Whoop Their A**’

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is sidelined this week, but he’ll no doubt be supplying some words of wisdom to his teammates from behind the scenes. Hurts’ epic pre-game speeches have become the stuff of legend as evidenced by what he told the troops prior to beating Chicago.

The Eagles released a clip of Hurts firing the team up prior to kickoff last week. In it, the Pro Bowler breaks the team huddle down by strapping on his headband and sending an NSFW message about what he wanted to see happen (listen at the 50-second mark): “Hey y’all come out this s*** and do your job. man. Everybody do their job together. Let’s whoop their a** and go the f*** home, let’s go!” Eagles on three … 1,2,3 Eagles!”

Meanwhile, T.J. Edwards was Mic’d up for the Bears-Eagles game and preached “backyard football vibes” to the linebackers. He wasn’t messing around on a bitterly cold day at Soldier Field. The thermometer read 19 degrees, but the blustery weather made it feel like 5 degrees. His main message? “It’s about violence today,” Edwards said.

“I thought that we played pretty violent. Had the one takeaway,” defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon told reporters. “You’re always trying to strive to win the takeaway battle, which they won, so our guys have a little chip on their shoulder about that. Ready to go to Dallas.”

Nick Sirianni Details Jalen Hurts’ Mindset

Head coach Nick Sirianni revealed that Hurts “tried like crazy” to suit up on Saturday night against Dallas. He wanted to be the one leading the offense when and if the Eagles clinch the NFC’s top seed. Unfortunately, his injured right shoulder wouldn’t cooperate and it’ll be up to Gardner Minshew to seal the deal. Sirianni described the disappointment Hurts was feeling by not being able to go out there with his teammates.

“Obviously, he’s disappointed because he wants to play,” Sirianni told reporters. “Again, like I said, he is the toughest guy I know, and we have to do what’s best as the organization to put him in a safe spot, because he would play through anything. He showed that in that fourth quarter against Chicago, that he did play through it. He played through everything. Obviously disappointed. Wants to be out there with his teammates, but these are hard conversations you have to have sometimes.”

Eagles Get 9 Pro Bowl Alternates Selected

The Eagles will send eight guys to the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas. That’s a mind-numbing amount of All-Star players. Guess what? They might be booking a few more flights out to Nevada after nine others were named Pro Bowl alternates:

In addition to 8 selections for 2023 Pro Bowl Games, Eagles have 9 Pro Bowl alternates WR DeVonta Smith

RG Isaac Seumalo

LT Jordan Mailata

DT Javon Hargrave

DT Fletcher Cox

DE Brandon Graham

DE Josh Sweat

CB James Bradberry

LS Rick Lovato — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) December 22, 2022

“Any time guys get recognized I think that’s awesome,” Sirianni said. “It’s just a great feeling as a coach, great feeling as a team that you’re able to tell the guys that they were recognized by their peers, by the fans, for the job that they’ve done.”